These Detroit-based canines are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Riley, terrier mix

Riley is a male terrier mix in the care of Home Fur-Ever. Riley gets along well with other dogs. Home Fur-Ever, however, recommends he be placed in a home without small children. He has all of his shots, and he's neutered. Riley is already house-trained. Here's what Riley's friends at Home Fur-Ever think of him: Riley is a good dog. He has lived with other dogs, but we don't know how he would be with cats. He is leery of strangers at first. We feel an adult home without small children is best. Once he is comfortable, he will be fine. He will need some patience as he adjusts to new people and his new surroundings. We know he has the potential to thrive with continued socialization and training. He walks well on a leash. Riley weighs about 13 pounds. Read more about Riley on Petfinder.

Bug, chow chow and German shepherd mix

Bug is a male chow chow and German shepherd mix currently residing at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Bug gets along well with other dogs. Good news: He is already house-trained. Bug has been vaccinated and neutered. Here's what Bug's friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of him: Bug is a tiny guy. He came in as a stray and was pretty shy. He warms up and is very affectionate and extremely well-behaved. Bug likes it calm, so he can be content with a single-person household even if that entails being home alone eight hours a day. Bug is six years old and can handle that easily. He is good on the leash and not reactive towards other dogs. He likes calm dogs and prefers to avoid hyper ones. Bug is heartworm positive and would like to be fostered or fostered to adopt by someone who can see him through his treatment (paid by us). He needs rest and comfort. Apply to adopt Bug today at Petfinder.

Hope, American bulldog and terrier mix

Hope is a sweet female American bulldog and terrier mix being kept at Home Fur-Ever. Home Fur-Ever recommends Hope be placed in a home without small children. Have no fear: She's already house-trained. Her vaccinations are up to date and she's spayed. Notes from Hope's caretakers: Hope was surrendered by her owner who wasn't able to properly care for her. She weighs about 75 pounds and needs someone able to handle a strong dog. It's important to be familiar with the breed and their traits. Hope is very people-oriented and likes attention. She can use some basic training but is super lovable and sweet. Read more about Hope on Petfinder.

Chipper, chihuahua mix

Chipper is a male chihuahua mix currently residing at Home Fur-Ever. Chipper is the life of the party, and he loves other dogs. His vaccinations are up to date and he's neutered. Chipper is already house-trained. From Chipper's current caretaker: Chipper is a sweet boy who was an owner surrender. He would like nothing more than to curl up on your lap and give you kisses. Chipper would be best in a home without young children. He gets along well with other dogs his size but would also be fine as an only dog since he loves attention and affection from people. Read more about how to adopt Chipper on Petfinder.

Paige, retriever and terrier mix

Paige is a sweet female retriever and terrier mix currently housed at Home Fur-Ever. Paige loves other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Good news: She's already house-trained. Paige is spayed and vaccinated. Paige's current caretakers say: Paige is a big cuddler, extremely loyal and loves to be around people. She's crated when her current owners are gone longer than an hour or two. However, she has never been destructive when they are gone. She does sleep in bed or on a dog bed nearby her owner's bed. Paige loves to meet new people but gets excited in a happy way and calms down pretty quickly. She is learning to play and does very well with dogs she knows, but it takes her a minute to get used to new dogs. Paige does better with dogs similar in size and prefers no cats but has also lived as an only dog and is fine with that situation as well. Paige weighs about 56 pounds. Read more about how to adopt Paige on Petfinder.

Marshmallow, Westie mix

Marshmallow is a darling male Westie mix currently residing at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Marshmallow is the life of the party, and he's happy to keep company with kids, cats or dogs. He is already neutered and vaccinated. Marshmallow's current caretakers say: Marshmallow is the perfect mix of fluff and sass. He is four years old, energetic and spunky, with a full and bold personality. Marshmallow came to us as a stray with hair matting the size of tennis balls. Now, he is happy, healthy and ready for an active home life. Apply to adopt Marshmallow today at Petfinder.

