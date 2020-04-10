Budget apartments for rent in Downtown, Detroit

Downtown has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Downtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Detroit neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1431 Washington Blvd.

Listed at $1,230/month, this 662-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1431 Washington Blvd., is 52.7% less than the $2,603/month median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. The apartment comes furnished and features a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. This rental is dog-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 dog deposit.

1538 Centre St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 1538 Centre St., is listed for $1,790/month for its 700 square feet.

You can expect to see a dishwasher in the furnished residence; there's also garage parking available. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 security deposit and a $175 cleaning fee.

1 Washington Blvd.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 1 Washington Blvd., which, at 419 square feet, is going for $1,890/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, look for a dishwasher and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

76 W. Adams Ave.

Then there's this 600-square-foot living space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 76 W. Adams Ave., listed at $2,000/month.

The residence comes furnished and has in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Expect a $175 cleaning fee.

313 Park Ave.

Check out this 818-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 313 Park Ave., listed at $2,155/month.

Building amenities include an elevator, garage parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. The apartment also includes a balcony and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

