Shattered podcast | Black Friday, Ep 6 | 'Holiday Road'

Shattered: Black Friday is a 10-episode podcast investigating the disappearance of the Skelton Brothers from their home in Morenci, Michigan on Nov. 26, 2010. Episode 7 retraces John Skelton's travels the morning the boys went missing. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Stitcher, Google Play, or through the player below. If you have any information about this case call lead investigator Jeremy Brewer at (517) 636-0689. If you want to reach Jeremy and the Shattered staff email: shatteredpodcast@wdiv.com

On Nov. 26, 2010, John Skelton went for an early morning drive. This is the last known time anyone saw Tanner, Andrew and Alexander Skelton alive.

Investigators know this because they have John's cell phone records from that morning. At 4:29 a.m. they can locate his phone 3.3 miles from his home. At 6:46 a.m. he's back at his house. What happened in the two hours and 17 minutes between those cell tower pings is the unsolved mystery of this case.

In this episode we drive the likely route John took that morning from Morenci, Michigan to Holiday City, Ohio and back again.

About Shattered: Black Friday

For past episodes to and to learn more about Shattered: Black Friday at: https://www.shatteredpodcast.com. If you have any information about this case please call the Morenci Police Department at (517) 458-7104. You can reach Jeremy and the staff at Shattered at: shatteredpodcast@wdiv.com

Shattered: Black Friday is produced and hosted by Jeremy Allen with support producer Zak Rosen, the WDIV Local 4 newsroom and Graham Media Group.

For news updates on the missing Skelton brothers and more about this podcast, follow Shattered: Black Friday on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShatteredPodcast

Twitter: @ShatteredPod

Instagram: @ShatteredPodcast

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.