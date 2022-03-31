We asked how inflation is affecting your life. Here’s what you had to say.

Just last week, we asked you, our readers and viewers: When it comes to inflation, or even just when you hear the word, what do you think of first? Or better yet, what’s affecting your life the most?

Is it ...

Not being able to keep up with rising costs, and needing more money from your job, for seemingly everything?

Some of the responses below have been edited for grammar, length and/or clarity.

“Gas prices have affected us the most, for our one-way hourly commute. Also, meat and produce are considerably higher.” -- Kim from Texas

“Inflation has caused me to make very tough choices. Do I eat dinner or do I save my money so I can be able to afford gas to go to work? Do I get milk that’s $4 a gallon? Do I buy a small bag of salad for $5? Will I have enough gas to make it to work? I spent $70 at the grocery store and left with about 10 items, which isn’t enough to feed my household. I don’t qualify for food stamps because they say I make over the limit for my household. Inflation has caused me a ton of stress and anger over not being able to afford the things I’ve always been able to supply for myself. My SUV is taking about $70 in gas a week. I can’t afford groceries anymore. I’m having trouble paying my lights.” -- Breanna from Texas

“Not being able to buy a house, even if I’m prequalified and I submit multiple over-asking-price offers.” -- Anonymous in Texas

“Groceries, rent, gas -- EVERYTHING is skyrocketing all while income stays the same. It’s ridiculous.” -- Theresa from Texas

“I’m trying to buy a new truck. But I can’t afford a new one, because they are so expensive. In the past, I’d always turned to the used car market to get something I could afford. But used car and truck prices are up 41% from a year ago. It’s ridiculous what a used truck with more than 100,000 miles on it is going for. I am priced out of both markets, hoping something changes before my vehicle wears out.” -- Greg from Michigan

“This is horrible for middle-class families. My husband and I both work full-time. We have four children and we are not eligible for any breaks the government has offered. Our income remains the same, yet the cost of everything has skyrocketed. Our savings has been depleted. The middle class gets hit with all the taxes to help others, but we are struggling to help ourselves.” -- Michele from Michigan

“Inflation has affected us in many ways. I’m a mother of four with only one income, and the cost of gas and food alone is killer -- not to mention the rising costs of utilities. It’s hard. I’m wondering if, after this pandemic, we are ever going to get a break.” -- Marie from Florida

“Food prices are insane. If things are more expensive, they should lower the requirements for getting on food stamps! I’m literally working just for groceries. Childcare is too much, so I work overnight, but then I don’t get any sleep. It’s depressing. It makes me feel hopeless and sad.” -- Sara from Texas

“Even with a good paying job, taxes, deductions, and cost of living takes nearly all of it. I relocated from Washington State because the cost of living was so high. I feel it’s only spreading to all the states at this point. To know that a person cannot afford a one-bedroom home off minimum wage is crazy.” -- Shane from Texas

“I work extremely hard to raise my credit score, save money, pay down debt and keep a steady job, but it’s as if I can’t catch a break, because the price of goods is rapidly increasing. I tried buying a house as a first-time homebuyer, but houses have jumped an extra $50,000 -- but the loans do not reflect the prices in the inventory. Then renting has jumped $300 for simple spaces, but does not give any extra amenities or services. Everything that’s a basic part of living has increased, but companies aren’t increasing pay, so how is someone to survive the changes? It’s going to take more than a few stimulus checks and postponing student loan payments.” -- Kionta from Jacksonville, Florida

“For me, it’s gas, utilities and groceries. My car insurance went up. I called and they said it was due to supply chain issues. With summer coming, I hate to see the rate increases for electricity.” -- Judy from Texas

“I’ve switched brands at the grocery store, opting for store brand and/or stocking up on sale items. I’m not traveling or planning any vacations. I don’t eat out at all. I cook every meal.” -- Anonymous in Michigan

“Everything. Because of gas prices, I have to stay home more and cut my grocery budget. And since groceries are expensive, I have to get even less groceries. We can’t buy everything we want for food, we try to buy universal ingredients that you can use with anything. Sometimes we have (to) skip payments on bills.” -- Mel from Michigan

“It’s affecting me and my husband. We’re senior citizens retired on one check, with everything going up. Sometimes, I can’t get my medications, and at the grocery store, every time we go, the prices go up. If this keeps going (like this), I’ll either have to make real big choices for just living. I have asthma (and) stomach problems. I’m on meds. My asthma meds would be $500 if I were on Medicare. I hope we will see things get better very soon.” -- Susan from Detroit, Michigan

“I can’t afford rent, groceries or gas. I have to choose two now to pay. I might not even be able to live alone much longer.” -- Anonymous in Florida