The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we transition out of our (short) fall season, it’s never too early to start thinking about some fun holiday activities.

Bar crawls take place throughout the year in Metro Detroit, but there is something magical about a holiday bar crawl. The costumes, jolly spirits, and overall atmosphere allow you to enjoy a night out during the stressful holiday season.

So get those ugly sweaters out and check out these upcoming holiday bar crawls in Metro Detroit.

Read all about it here.