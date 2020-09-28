This is how you can tell early signs of prostate cancer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With prostate cancer being so common in men, it’s vital to know what signs and symptoms to look for. Acknowledging the importance of being proactive is worth reiterating during September, which is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

According to statistics, one in every nine men will be diagnosed with the disease, so catching it early has a better success rate of treatment.

Here are some symptoms to look out for when it comes to prostate cancer:

Urinating often, especially at night.

Having trouble starting urinating.

Blood in urine or semen.

An interruption in urinating, as well as dribbling urine.

Painful ejaculation or erectile dysfunction.

Pain around hips, lower back and pelvis area.

It’s a scary thing to think about possibly having prostate cancer, but the sooner you recognize symptoms and get it checked out, the better chance you have of surviving the disease.