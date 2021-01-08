Yearning for some fresh air? This region of Northern Michigan has all the activities, breathtaking views you’re looking for

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This winter, being outside is definitely the way to go. Going somewhere you can find clean air, fresh snow and open spaces for as far as the eye can see, just feels like the perfect way to do it.

The Petoskey area is truly where you can find all of the above. There’s a good chance that’s why it’s called “Michigan’s Winter Funland.”

While this winter is certainly a little different than winters past, there are plenty of fun things to do in Petoskey while staying safe.

Skiing, snowmobiling, ziplining and other snowsports will be as enjoyable as ever, but there are some changes to both outdoor and indoor activities to meet guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local health departments. More on that later.

For now, let’s get to the fun stuff!

Skiing and boarding

Michigan’s best and most famous ski areas are full of incredible downhill runs and terrain parks. Whether you’re ready for black diamond excitement or you’re strapping on the boards for the first time, there are plenty of options for anyone.

Want to check out what the region is looking like before leaving home? Visit the area’s live webcams to get the most up-to-the-minute conditions.

Boyne Highlands, Nub’s Nob and Boyne Mountain are all doing everything they can to give you a great experience while adhering to Covid-19 protocols. Check the websites for details.

Cross-country and snowshoeing

Miles and miles of trails lead through the pristine Northern Michigan landscape. You’ll have a chance to share the peaceful beauty of the forests, streams and lakes with a white-tailed doe or even a wild turkey. There are three ski resorts and numerous parks in the area that offer cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

Fat tire biking

Just because the ground is snow-covered doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy biking in the Petoskey area. Fat tire biking is the perfect way to get the adrenaline pumping while riding through the scenic winter beauty.

Snowmobiling

The Petoskey area, including parts of Emmet County and Charlevoix County, is made for snowmobiling. It’s home to more than 140 miles of forested pathways that take you through some of the area’s most breathtaking winter scenery.

Other outdoor activities

There are so many outdoor activities just waiting for you.

Jump on a tube and fly down the slopes; climb platforms and hold on tight while zooming down a zipline; glide across an outdoor rink; or bring a sled and race to the bottom of a hill. Want more? OK. There’s horseback riding, snow biking, this season’s brand new Enchanted Trail at Boyne Highlands and even winter rafting.

No doubt, this is definitely Michigan’s Winter Funland. And believe it or not, there are so many more fun things that we didn’t include. To find out about them, and for details on our hotels, inns, condos and resorts, visit PetoskeyArea.com.