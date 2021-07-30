Want a career helping to save lives? Then this hiring event is for you

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’ve ever considered a career in helping to save lives, then this announcement is for you: The Red Cross may be just the organization to work with, and they’re hiring.

The Red Cross says it’s filling positions on its Mobile Phlebotomist team to help operate blood drives in your community.

No experience is required, and the group offers a paid training program.

Here are the details on the upcoming hiring event, with walk-in interviews for Mobile Phlebotomists available:

Event set for Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

Location: 7800 Outer Drive W, Suite 205, Detroit, MI 48235

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nationally, the Red Cross hosts about 500 blood drives each day to help treat new moms, premature babies, cancer patients and accident victims in need of life-saving blood.

Phlebotomists are an important part of this, collecting life-saving blood donations from volunteer donors and working to ensure donors have the best experience possible.

And if you can’t make to the event Tuesday, there still might be an opportunity for you.

Apply now at RedCross.org/Jobs.