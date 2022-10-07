3 ways online learning can still be a good option for families

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Even though restrictions have pretty much been lifted or lessened, the end of the pandemic hasn’t ended online learning as a good option for parents and kids.

While many families have returned their kids to in-person learning, online schooling is still viable option and likely will be from this point forward in the education industry.

Here are three reasons why online schooling will always be something for families to consider, according to James Middleditch, director of programs at WAY Michigan.

1. Flexible scheduling

Middleditch said kids can receive instruction in subjects such as English, Math, Science or Social Studies at flexible times throughout the day. Kids can choose four-hour blocks in the morning, during the afternoon or at night. There are also multiple programs to enroll in, including dual enrollment, honors and AP courses.

2. Supplemental programs/activities

Middleditch said online schools also offer a chance for programs and activities separate from the usual online classrooms. There are mentoring programs, tutoring or one-on-one support, small group instruction, E-sports teams, book clubs and movie clubs that students can partake in.

3. Social interaction opportunities

Many families choose to have their kids back in-person for school because they understandably feel having social interaction is essential.

But not only do supplemental programs/activities mentioned above at online schools allow for further learning, they also provide avenues for social interaction.

Middleditch said while online schools don’t offer school dances or sports, the aforementioned clubs and virtual cohort live classes, where students work together on projects, can provide time for interaction with others.

