Ann Arbor SPARK brings job seekers and employers together with Tech Homecoming event

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual Tech Homecoming event returns this year to connect growing companies with job seekers.

The free, annual event will be held in-person on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cahoots in downtown Ann Arbor.

“Job seekers and recruiters alike love Tech Homecoming’s casual atmosphere,” said Jenn Hayman, Ann Arbor SPARK senior vice president, marketing, communications, and events. “Unlike other job fairs, the evening promises to be a fun, low-pressure occasion ideal for attendees to learn first-hand from hiring managers about a company’s culture and available career opportunities.”

While enjoying appetizers and drinks, attendees may have a professional headshot taken by Heather Nash Photography for use on LinkedIn. Job seekers are also eligible to enter a drawing for a $250 Visa gift card to help offset interview and new job-related expenses.

This year’s event is preceded by a free virtual workshop, Developing Your Personal Elevator Pitch, hosted by Amy Cell Talent at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to provide job seekers with the tips and tricks needed to confidently meet with hiring managers.

“You only have one opportunity to make a first impression,” Hayman added. “Make the most of it by preparing ahead of time for a meaningful introduction.”

Tech Homecoming is offered as part of Back to Michigan, a state-wide effort to attract talent to the state, aimed at connecting people interested in relocating to Michigan, and current residents who are unemployed, directly with hiring employers.

Sponsors for the event include Reinhart Realtors, the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti SmartZone Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA), and Heather Nash Photography. Participating companies will be published at www.annarborusa.org/tech-homecoming.

Registration is free for job seekers and only $100 for companies.