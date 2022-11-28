Want to become a psychologist? New scholarship at UDM could be great resource

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

University of Detroit Mercy’s College of Liberal Arts & Education will announce a new scholarship Dec. 8 that provides significant financial support for graduate students enrolled in the Clinical Psychology Master’s Program beginning in the fall of 2023.

The Detroit Mercy Ignite Scholarship for Clinical Psychology master’s degree students will help address the growing needs for mental health clinicians. Details on this scholarship will be announced at the Detroit Mercy Clinical Psychology Virtual Open House on Thursday, Dec. 8, from noon to 1 p.m. EST.

To register for this session, visit udmercy.edu/ClinicalPsychology.

The Ignite Scholarship will provide qualified students with significant financial assistance for the three- year program as they work to become master’s-level psychological practitioners or to pursue additional graduate study.

In addition, this new scholarship comes at a pivotal time in U.S. society. According to the 2021 American Psychological Association’s (APA) COVID-19 Practitioner Survey, demand for anxiety, depression and trauma-related treatment continues to rise due to the prolonged effects of the pandemic.

The survey also reported an increase in referrals for services from 37% in 2020 to 62% in 2021 and that 68% of psychologists also had wait lists.

“The master’s program in Clinical Psychology in the College of Liberal Arts & Education (CLAE) is proud to provide the Ignite Scholarship to financially support graduate students and help meet this pressing need in today’s society,” said CLAE Dean Jocelyn Boryczka. “Providing this important investment in our graduate students means we have the chance to equip more professions with the academic training and hands-on skills they need to help people,” she added.

“University of Detroit Mercy’s Master of Arts program for Clinical Psychology combines academic rigor, small cohorts, individualized career planning and advising for a unique experience,” said Kristen Abraham, associate professor and program director. “We are very enthusiastic about the new Detroit Mercy Ignite Scholarship and the incredible opportunity it creates for graduate students.”

For more information about the Master of Arts program for Clinical Psychology, please visit https://liberalarts.udmercy.edu/academics/psy/ma-clinical-psychology.php.

To register for the Dec. 8 Detroit Mercy Clinical Psychology Virtual Open House, please visit udmercy.edu/ClinicalPsychology.