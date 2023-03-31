3 reasons why becoming a behavioral therapist could be great career option

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you are looking for a career option, have you considered becoming a behavioral therapist?

Dawn Sterling, a certified behavior analyst and ABA manager at Metro EHS Pediatric Therapy — which has multiple locations in Metro Detroit — offers three reasons why getting into behavioral therapy could be a good career path.

1. The demand is greater than ever

Sterling said that there is a high demand for Board Certified Behavior Analysts and Registered Behavior Technicians, particularly with the rising cases of Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“With the growing number of children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, these roles become even more in demand, so that children can access Applied Behavior Analysis therapy,” Sterling said.

2. Impactful relationships are built

Not only do behavior therapists build relationships with kids, but also their parents after spending several hours per week with them, Sterling said.

“Behavior analysts and behavior technicians are essential pieces of a treatment team for families who pursue ABA therapy for their children,” Sterling said.

3. Lives can be changed for the better

Setting a child or family on a positive course for life is immeasurable, and that can be a regular occurrence for anybody who gets into the field.

“This is such a rewarding career, as we are able to partner with families, work with children and see their progress right before our eyes,” Sterling said.

