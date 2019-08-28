10 best prep football seniors in Detroit area

Without further ado, here are the 10 best high school football seniors in the Detroit area this fall, according to their rankings on Rivals.

Justin Rogers

Height/Weight: 6-4, 315

Position: Lineman

School: Oak Park

Overview: Some are surprised he committed to Kentucky back in May, given he had offers from powerhouse programs around the country, including Michigan, Alabama and Clemson. Can dominate on both sides, both as a pile-moving blocker on offense and run-stuffing force on defense.

Rashawn Williams

Height/Weight: 6-0, 180

Position: Wide receiver

School: Detroit Martin Luther King

Overview: One of the top threats on defending Division 3 state champion Martin Luther King, Williams is a good route runner and deep threat. He has committed to Indiana.

Maliq Carr

Height/Weight: 6-5, 215

Position: Wide receiver

School: Oak Park

Overview: You can’t teach size at the wide receiver position, and Carr’s tall frame makes him a unique player who is difficult to defend. He has yet to commit, but has been offered by Georgia, Michigan, Purdue, Auburn and Miami (Florida) among others.

Andre Seldon

Height/Weight: 5-9, 155

Position: Cornerback

School: Belleville

Overview: Committed to Michigan, doesn’t have the prototypical size for a cornerback, but he makes up for it with speed and instincts. He has committed to Michigan.

Enzo Jennings

Height/Weight: 6-1, 185

Position: Safety

School: Oak Park

Overview: Has the size and instincts to play any position in the secondary. A four-year varsity player, Jennings has committed to Penn State.

Cornell Wheeler

Height/Weight: 6-0, 230

Position: Linebacker

School: West Bloomfield

Overview: A tackling machine in the middle of the field, Wheeler stuffs the run with ease, rushes the passer and drop back into pass coverage effectively as well. He has committed to Michigan.

Makari Paige

Height/Weight: 6-3, 185

Position: Safety

School: West Bloomfield

Overview: A highly coveted playmaker in the secondary because of how much space he can cover on the field, Paige committed to Michigan last month.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen

Height/Weight: 6-2, 180

Position: Wide receiver

School: Walled Lake Western

Overview: Had nearly 1,000 receiving yards as a junior and should be in store for another big season with his shiftiness and ability to gain separation. He has committed to Northwestern.

Peny Boone

Height/Weight: 6-1, 225

Position: Running back

School: Detroit Martin Luther King

Overview: A bulldozing running back who is like a Mack truck when he gets going full speed. Committed to Maryland, he’ll be a focal point of Martin Luther King’s offense all year.

Christian Fitzpatrick

Height/Weight: 6-4, 210

Position: Wide receiver

School: Southfield A & T

Overview: When he gets the ball, defenses quiver with his elusiveness and speed. He also has the size to easily out-jump defenders for the ball. He has committed to Washington State.

