10 best prep football seniors in Detroit area

Without further ado, here are the 10 best high school football seniors in the Detroit area this fall, according to their rankings on Rivals.
Justin Rogers
Height/Weight: 6-4, 315
Position: Lineman
School: Oak Park
Overview: Some are surprised he committed to Kentucky back in May, given he had offers from powerhouse programs around the country, including Michigan, Alabama and Clemson. Can dominate on both sides, both as a pile-moving blocker on offense and run-stuffing force on defense.
Rashawn Williams
Height/Weight: 6-0, 180
Position: Wide receiver
School: Detroit Martin Luther King
Overview: One of the top threats on defending Division 3 state champion Martin Luther King, Williams is a good route runner and deep threat. He has committed to Indiana.
Maliq Carr
Height/Weight: 6-5, 215
Position: Wide receiver
School: Oak Park
Overview: You can’t teach size at the wide receiver position, and Carr’s tall frame makes him a unique player who is difficult to defend. He has yet to commit, but has been offered by Georgia, Michigan, Purdue, Auburn and Miami (Florida) among others.
Andre Seldon
Height/Weight: 5-9, 155
Position: Cornerback
School: Belleville
Overview: Committed to Michigan, doesn’t have the prototypical size for a cornerback, but he makes up for it with speed and instincts. He has committed to Michigan.
Enzo Jennings
Height/Weight: 6-1, 185
Position: Safety
School: Oak Park
Overview: Has the size and instincts to play any position in the secondary. A four-year varsity player, Jennings has committed to Penn State.
Cornell Wheeler
Height/Weight: 6-0, 230
Position: Linebacker
School: West Bloomfield
Overview: A tackling machine in the middle of the field, Wheeler stuffs the run with ease, rushes the passer and drop back into pass coverage effectively as well. He has committed to Michigan.
Makari Paige
Height/Weight: 6-3, 185
Position: Safety
School: West Bloomfield
Overview: A highly coveted playmaker in the secondary because of how much space he can cover on the field, Paige committed to Michigan last month.
Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen
Height/Weight: 6-2, 180
Position: Wide receiver
School: Walled Lake Western
Overview: Had nearly 1,000 receiving yards as a junior and should be in store for another big season with his shiftiness and ability to gain separation. He has committed to Northwestern.
Peny Boone
Height/Weight: 6-1, 225
Position: Running back
School: Detroit Martin Luther King
Overview: A bulldozing running back who is like a Mack truck when he gets going full speed. Committed to Maryland, he’ll be a focal point of Martin Luther King’s offense all year.
Christian Fitzpatrick
Height/Weight: 6-4, 210
Position: Wide receiver
School: Southfield A & T
Overview: When he gets the ball, defenses quiver with his elusiveness and speed. He also has the size to easily out-jump defenders for the ball. He has committed to Washington State.
