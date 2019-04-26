2019 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions pick Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson in first round

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: Tight end T.J. Hockenson of Iowa works out during day three of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The NFL Draft started Thursday night and the Detroit Lions had the No. 8 overall pick.

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, who seemed destined for Jacksonville before Josh Allen fell to the Jaguars, went at the eighth pick one spot later to Detroit.

Hockenson is an all-around tight end with blocking skills, speed and savvy. He finds open areas in defenses and doesn’t drop the ball.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Hockenson won the Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end, in 2018. He caught 49 passes for 760 yards and six touchdowns last season, helping the Hawkeyes finish 9-4 and ranked 25th in the final poll of the year.

Here are where Detroit’s nine draft picks fall:

Round 1, Pick 8

Round 2, Pick 11 (43 overall)

Round 3, Pick 25 (88 overall)

Round 4, Pick 9 (111 overall)

Round 5, Pick 8 (146 overall)

Round 6, Pick 11 (184 overall)

Round 6, Pick 32 (204 overall)

Round 7, Pick 10 (224 overall)

Round 7, Pick 15 (229 overall)

Also see: NFL Mock Draft 2019: Final predictions for Detroit Lions in first round

Follow live Detroit Lions NFL Draft updates below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.