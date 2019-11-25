University of Michigan’s Chris Evans started CE Stars to help others with a passion for football.

Evans and CE Stars youth flag football director Scott Bivens -- along with the youth flag football team -- came to Detroit to speak with Jamie Edmonds for Sunday’s “Sports Final Edition.”

The program was established to help youths grow through skills development, mentorship programs and more.

You can watch the full interview above.

For more information on CE Stars, or to donate, visit the nonprofit’s official website here.