DETROIT – Nike unveiled a shoe honoring NFL Hall of Famer and former Detroit Lions star Barry Sanders.

Nike is bringing back Sanders’ signature shoe to commemorate 20 years since he left the sport.

Only 2,053 units of the Air Zoom Turf Jet 97 were made, a nod to the most yards Sanders rushed in a single season -- 2,053 yards in 1997.

The white and blue shoes have “Lions” written on it, as well as Sanders’ retired number 20 on the midfoot strap.

“I played high school football for four years, college football for three years and professional football for 10 years, yet I have been a Nike spokesperson for 30," Sanders said. "It is such a huge honor that they are bringing back this shoe in my honor, and I can’t thank Nike enough on behalf of my fans everywhere.”

Only 250 pairs of the shoes were released Wednesday at the Lions Team Shop. The rest of the pairs will be available on nike.com at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, kickoff time for the Thanksgiving Lions game.