Red Wings F Anthony Mantha out at least 4 weeks

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will be without one of their leading goal scorers for at least four weeks, according to coach Jeff Blashill.

Coach Blashill said Anthony Mantha (upper body) will be out a minimum of 4 weeks. #RedWings — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 27, 2019

Anthony Mantha, who is second on the team with 12 goals this season, suffered a lower body injury during last Sunday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Red Wings announced last Tuesday that the injury will keep him out of the lineup for a couple of weeks.

Though, head coach Jeff Blashill said on Friday that he’s now expected to miss at least four weeks.

Mantha had played in just four games since returning from missing eight games with a knee injury.

here's Mantha's injury... have no idea what happened pic.twitter.com/9jEOv9NHh5 — wings fan (@VeIeno) November 24, 2019

Mantha missed significant time last season with a hand injury.