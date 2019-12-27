43ºF

Red Wings F Anthony Mantha out at least 4 weeks

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 23: Anthony Mantha #39 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on November 23, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Red Wings 5-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will be without one of their leading goal scorers for at least four weeks, according to coach Jeff Blashill.

Anthony Mantha, who is second on the team with 12 goals this season, suffered a lower body injury during last Sunday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Red Wings announced last Tuesday that the injury will keep him out of the lineup for a couple of weeks.

Though, head coach Jeff Blashill said on Friday that he’s now expected to miss at least four weeks.

Mantha had played in just four games since returning from missing eight games with a knee injury.

Mantha missed significant time last season with a hand injury.

