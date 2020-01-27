36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

Sports

Zavier Simpson suspended for Michigan basketball’s game at Nebraska for violating team rules

Simpson suspended for violation of team policies, Juwan Howard says

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Basketball, Michigan Wolverines, University of Michigan, Basketball, Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Zavier Simpson
Zavier Simpson #3 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after making a three-point shot during the overtime period of a college basketball game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Crisler Center on January 9, 2020 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 84-78 in double overtime over the Purdue Boilermakers.
Zavier Simpson #3 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after making a three-point shot during the overtime period of a college basketball game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Crisler Center on January 9, 2020 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 84-78 in double overtime over the Purdue Boilermakers. (2020 Aaron J. Thornton)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for the team’s game at Nebraska due to a violation of team policies, head coach Juwan Howard said.

The announcement was made Monday on the team’s Twitter page.

While we are disappointed with what has transpired with Zavier, we know there are always lessons to learn and grow from," Howard said in a statement. “We take these matters and consequences very seriously. Moving forward, we will continue to handle this matter appropriately within our program and basketball family.”

It’s unclear if Simpson will return for Michigan’s following game Saturday against No. 25 Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.

Simpson leads Michigan with 8.3 assists per game and is third with 12.8 points per game. He also averages 4.3 rebounds and plays more than 33 minutes per game.

He will likely be replaced by David DeJulius in the starting lineup. DeJulius is averaging 7.7 points, 1.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game this season.

Michigan is also dealing with an injury to star forward Isaiah Livers, who missed six straight games with a groin injury before returning against Illinois and going down with another injury.

Michigan has lost eight of its last 12 games and is on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: