Zavier Simpson suspended for Michigan basketball’s game at Nebraska for violating team rules

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for the team’s game at Nebraska due to a violation of team policies, head coach Juwan Howard said.

The announcement was made Monday on the team’s Twitter page.

While we are disappointed with what has transpired with Zavier, we know there are always lessons to learn and grow from," Howard said in a statement. “We take these matters and consequences very seriously. Moving forward, we will continue to handle this matter appropriately within our program and basketball family.”

It’s unclear if Simpson will return for Michigan’s following game Saturday against No. 25 Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.

Simpson leads Michigan with 8.3 assists per game and is third with 12.8 points per game. He also averages 4.3 rebounds and plays more than 33 minutes per game.

He will likely be replaced by David DeJulius in the starting lineup. DeJulius is averaging 7.7 points, 1.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game this season.

Michigan is also dealing with an injury to star forward Isaiah Livers, who missed six straight games with a groin injury before returning against Illinois and going down with another injury.

Michigan has lost eight of its last 12 games and is on the NCAA Tournament bubble.