Report: Pistons forward Markieff Morris changing jersey No. 8 to honor Kobe Bryant

DETROIT – Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris is reportedly changing his jersey number to honor Kobe Bryant.

James Edwards III of The Athletic reports Morris will change his No. 8 jersey, a number worn by Kobe Bryant, to No. 88.

Pistons’ Markieff Morris will change from No. 8 to No. 88 in honor of Kobe Bryant, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) January 29, 2020

Morris would be joining other players in informally retiring No. 8 and No. 24 in honor of Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and Warriors guard Quinn Cook have also reportedly changed jersey numbers.