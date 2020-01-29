Report: Pistons forward Markieff Morris changing jersey No. 8 to honor Kobe Bryant
Morris will reportedly wear No. 88
DETROIT – Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris is reportedly changing his jersey number to honor Kobe Bryant.
James Edwards III of The Athletic reports Morris will change his No. 8 jersey, a number worn by Kobe Bryant, to No. 88.
Pistons’ Markieff Morris will change from No. 8 to No. 88 in honor of Kobe Bryant, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA.— James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) January 29, 2020
Morris would be joining other players in informally retiring No. 8 and No. 24 in honor of Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.
Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and Warriors guard Quinn Cook have also reportedly changed jersey numbers.
Sources: Multiple NBA players have begun informally retiring Kobe Bryant’s jersey number(s) as a tribute — with Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie among them, changing from No. 8 to No. 26.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2020
