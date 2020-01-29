30ºF

Sports

Report: Pistons forward Markieff Morris changing jersey No. 8 to honor Kobe Bryant

Morris will reportedly wear No. 88

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) shoots as Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris (8) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
DETROIT – Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris is reportedly changing his jersey number to honor Kobe Bryant.

James Edwards III of The Athletic reports Morris will change his No. 8 jersey, a number worn by Kobe Bryant, to No. 88.

Morris would be joining other players in informally retiring No. 8 and No. 24 in honor of Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and Warriors guard Quinn Cook have also reportedly changed jersey numbers.

