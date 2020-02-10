Luke Fickell turns down Michigan State football head coaching job

DETROIT – Luke Fickell has decided to stay at Cincinnati, turning down the head football coaching job at Michigan State.

Pete Thamel reported Monday morning that Fickell made the decision after interviewing with Michigan State on Sunday and talking it over with family.

Sources: Luke Fickell has decided to stay at Cincinnati. After interviewing for Michigan State on Sunday and talking it over with his family, he elected to stay put. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 10, 2020

Fickell was the front-runner candidate to replace Mark Dantonio, who abruptly stepped down last week. He confirmed the news with a tweet:

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry and Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain could be next in line to interview for the opening.

Luke Fickell is expected to remain at #Cincinnati, sources tell ESPN. He spoke with #MSU Sunday about its coaching job. Yahoo first reported. #PennState defensive coordinator Brent Pry and #CMU coach Jim McElwain could be more on MSU's radar now as next phase of search begins. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 10, 2020

Mark Dantonio announced last Tuesday that he would be stepping down as the head coach of Michigan State football.

Dantonio has coached at MSU since the 2007 season. He is the winningest coach in program history. While at MSU, he went 115-57, including six seasons with at least 10 wins.

Dantonio’s Spartans won the Rose Bowl in 2013, going 13-1, and then played in the College Football Playoff two years later, losing to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl.

He won conference titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015 -- giving him the most of any coach in MSU football history.