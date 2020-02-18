Report: Reggie Jackson agrees to contract buyout with Detroit Pistons
Jackson reportedly plans to sign with Clippers
DETROIT – Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson has reportedly agreed to a contract buyout with the team.
According to ESPN, a source from the league said Jackson plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once waivers clear.
