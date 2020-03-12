Big Ten basketball tournament canceled amid coronavirus concerns

INDIANAPOLIS – The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament was canceled due to coronavirus concerns on Thursday, minutes before Michigan and Rutgers were set to tip off the second round.

The announcement was made around 11:45 a.m. Thursday. The first-round games -- Northwestern vs. Minnesota and Nebraska vs. Indiana -- were played Wednesday night before the league announced the rest of the tournament would be played without fans in attendance.

Here’s a full statement from the conference:

"The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”