43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

43ºF

Sports

Second Utah Jazz player has coronavirus after Rudy Gobert ‘careless’ in locker room, ESPN says

Adrian Wojnarowski says Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Event Changes, Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, NBA, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, NBA Coronavirus, Sports, Adrian Wojnarowski, Utah Jazz
Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz looks on during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena on January 25, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz looks on during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena on January 25, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (2020 Getty Images)

DETROIT – A second player on the Utah Jazz has tested positive for coronavirus after Rudy Gobert -- who tested positive days after mocking the virus and touching all the microphones at a press conference -- was “careless” and touching others in the locker room, according to ESPN.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is the second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus.

READ: Reliving a crazy evening as coronavirus threw sporting world into complete chaos

Gobert became the league’s Patient Zero on Wednesday evening, and his positive test led to the league suspending the rest of the season within minutes.

“Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room, touching other players and their belongings,” Wojnarowski tweeeted.

A video emerged Wednesday evening that showed Gobert mocking the coronavirus during a press conference. He made a show of standing up without touching anything before turning back around and rubbing all the microphones and jogging out of the room.

He became the league’s first positive test just days later.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: