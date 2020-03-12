Second Utah Jazz player has coronavirus after Rudy Gobert ‘careless’ in locker room, ESPN says

DETROIT – A second player on the Utah Jazz has tested positive for coronavirus after Rudy Gobert -- who tested positive days after mocking the virus and touching all the microphones at a press conference -- was “careless” and touching others in the locker room, according to ESPN.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is the second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus.

READ: Reliving a crazy evening as coronavirus threw sporting world into complete chaos

Gobert became the league’s Patient Zero on Wednesday evening, and his positive test led to the league suspending the rest of the season within minutes.

“Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room, touching other players and their belongings,” Wojnarowski tweeeted.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

A video emerged Wednesday evening that showed Gobert mocking the coronavirus during a press conference. He made a show of standing up without touching anything before turning back around and rubbing all the microphones and jogging out of the room.

He became the league’s first positive test just days later.