55ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

55ºF

Sports

Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline dies at age 85, sources say

Kaline played all 22 MLB seasons with Tigers

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit Tigers, Tigers, Baseball, MLB, Al Kaline, Detroit, Wayne County, Al Kaline Tigers, Comerica Park, Sports
Former Detroit Tigers outfielder and baseball Hall-of-Famer Al Kaline looks on and smiles during a Q & A session to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1968 Tigers World Championship prior to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park on September 9, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Cardinals defeated the Tigers 5-2.
Former Detroit Tigers outfielder and baseball Hall-of-Famer Al Kaline looks on and smiles during a Q & A session to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1968 Tigers World Championship prior to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park on September 9, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Cardinals defeated the Tigers 5-2. (2018 Mark Cunningham)

DETROIT – Detroit Tigers legend and Hall of Famer Al Kaline died Monday at the age of 85, sources tell Local 4

Kaline played 22 season in MLB, all with the Tigers, from 1953 to 1974. He was a member of the 1968 World Series team and amassed 399 home runs, 3,007 hits and 1,582 RBI in 2,834 career games.

Kaline won 10 Gold Glove awards and was named to 18 All-Star teams. He had 1,277 walks compared to 1,020 strikeouts in his career, leading the way for a .376 on-base percentage and .855 OPS.

He was work 92.8 WAR in his career, according to Baseball Reference.

After his playing career, Kaline remained with the Tigers organization as an analyst and a consultant.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: