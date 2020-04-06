Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline dies at age 85, sources say

DETROIT – Detroit Tigers legend and Hall of Famer Al Kaline died Monday at the age of 85, sources tell Local 4

Kaline played 22 season in MLB, all with the Tigers, from 1953 to 1974. He was a member of the 1968 World Series team and amassed 399 home runs, 3,007 hits and 1,582 RBI in 2,834 career games.

Kaline won 10 Gold Glove awards and was named to 18 All-Star teams. He had 1,277 walks compared to 1,020 strikeouts in his career, leading the way for a .376 on-base percentage and .855 OPS.

Such a kind and generous man who meant so much to so many. I hope you knew how much I enjoyed our conversations about baseball, life, or just giving each other a hard time. I am honored to have been able to call you my friend for all these years. R.I.P. Mr Tiger, Al Kaline. — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) April 6, 2020

He was work 92.8 WAR in his career, according to Baseball Reference.

After his playing career, Kaline remained with the Tigers organization as an analyst and a consultant.