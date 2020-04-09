41ºF

Detroit Pistons encourage everyone to stay home to beat coronavirus (COVID-19)

Rick Mahorn narrates public service announcement

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons are encouraging everyone to stay home and beat the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The team released a video narrated by former Pistons star Rick Mahorn. It urges everyone in Detroit and the surrounding areas to focus on individual exercise by using their own “home court advantage.”

You can watch the video above.

