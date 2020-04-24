Follow live: Every pick from the first round of the NFL draft

DETROIT – The first round of the 2020 NFL draft is underway.

It’s the first live sporting event in the country in six weeks, though the coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced the league to go virtual for the event.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is hosting the draft from his basement.

You can follow every pick live below.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow -- Quarterback, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young -- Defensive end, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah -- Cornerback, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas -- Offensive tackle, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa -- Quarterback, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert -- Quarterback, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown -- Defensive tackle, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons -- Linebacker, Clemson

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson -- Cornerback, Florida

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills -- Offensive tackle, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton -- Offensive tackle, Louisville

12. Las Vegas Raiders -- Henry Ruggs, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Las Vegas Raiders

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs