Follow live: Every pick from the first round of the NFL draft
2020 NFL draft goes virtual due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
DETROIT – The first round of the 2020 NFL draft is underway.
It’s the first live sporting event in the country in six weeks, though the coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced the league to go virtual for the event.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is hosting the draft from his basement.
You can follow every pick live below.
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow -- Quarterback, LSU
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young -- Defensive end, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah -- Cornerback, Ohio State
4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas -- Offensive tackle, Georgia
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa -- Quarterback, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert -- Quarterback, Oregon
7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown -- Defensive tackle, Auburn
8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons -- Linebacker, Clemson
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson -- Cornerback, Florida
10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills -- Offensive tackle, Alabama
11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton -- Offensive tackle, Louisville
12. Las Vegas Raiders -- Henry Ruggs, Alabama
13. San Francisco 49ers
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Denver Broncos
16. Atlanta Falcons
17. Dallas Cowboys
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Las Vegas Raiders
20. Jacksonville Jaguars
21. Philadelphia Eagles
22. Minnesota Vikings
23. New England Patriots
24. New Orleans Saints
25. Minnesota Vikings
26. Miami Dolphins
27. Seattle Seahawks
28. Baltimore Ravens
29. Tennessee Titans
30. Green Bay Packers
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.