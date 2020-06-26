2020 NHL Draft Lottery results: Following outcome for Red Wings

The 2020 NHL Draft Lottery will be held in phases starting with the “First Phase” on Friday, June 26.

We’ll be following the results of the drawing right here, specifically the results for the Detroit Red Wings, who have an 18.5 percent chance at grabbing the 1st overall pick. Those are the best odds for any pick, but the Ottawa Senators have two picks in the top three lottery spots.

Ottawa holds their spot in 2nd and also holds the San Jose Sharks’ pick, which they got in the Erik Karlsson trade. The Senators have a 13.5 percent chance of winning with their own pick and also have an 11.5 percent chance of winning with the Sharks pick. Combined, that’s a 25% shot at the first pick. In a way, Ottawa has the better odds.

Draft lottery details

When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 26

Where: NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio

TV: NBCSN, NHL Network (U.S.), Sportsnet and TVA (Canada).

2020 NHL Draft Lottery phase 1: Follow updates here

Although it’s unclear if the NHL playoffs actually will proceed amid the pandemic, the plan remains to have the playoffs in late July. What we know for sure is the draft lottery will have to start before the playoffs -- specifically prior to the qualifiers of the 24-team tournament.

How the draft lottery will go

It will consist of three drawings and include the seven teams whose season ended and eight placeholder positions.

The lottery odds for the seven non-qualifying teams were determined by their points percentage during the 2019-20 regular season. The eight potential losing teams from the qualifiers will be represented in the First Phase of the draft lottery as unassigned picks.

The first drawing of the First Phase will set the team selecting No. 1 in the draft, the second drawing will set the team selecting No. 2, and the third drawing will set the team selecting No. 3. If a team not in the bottom seven wins any of the first three drawings, a Second Phase will be conducted among the eight teams eliminated in the qualifiers. That would take place between the end of the qualifiers and the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The NHL says if each of the three First Phase drawings is won by a bottom-seven team, the Second Phase will not be necessary. The remaining four teams from the bottom seven will be assigned picks No. 4-7 in inverse order of their regular-season points percentage, and picks No. 8-15 will be assigned to the teams that are eliminated from the qualifier in inverse order of their points percentage.

Here are the first lottery drawing odds:

Detroit Red Wings (.275) -- 18.5 percent chance for No. 1 pick

Ottawa Senators (.437) -- 13.5 percent

Ottawa Senators (from San Jose Sharks, .450) -- 11.5 percent

Los Angeles Kings (.457) -- 9.5 percent

Anaheim Ducks (.472) -- 8.5 percent

New Jersey Devils (.493) -- 7.5 percent

Buffalo Sabres (.493) -- 6.5 percent

Qualifier Team A -- 6.0 percent

Qualifier Team B -- 5.0 percent

Qualifier Team C -- 3.5 percent

Qualifier Team D -- 3.0 percent

Qualifier Team E -- 2.5 percent

Qualifier Team F -- 2.0 percent

Qualifier Team G -- 1.5 percent

Qualifier Team H -- 1.0 percent

Top prospects

Winger Alexis Lafreniere, out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), is expected to go first overall. Here’s his EliteProspects page.

Forward Tim Stützle, out of Germany, also is expected to be selected in the top three. The Red Wings selected D Moritz Seider out of Germany at 6th overall last year. Stützle and Seider are friends.

Last year, the Red Wings selected 11 players in the 2019 NHL Draft, starting with a German defenseman in the 1st round. It was the second straight year that they picked 6th overall.

The Red Wings entered the 2019 draft lottery with the fourth-best chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick since they had the fourth-worst record in the NHL this season. They slid back, dropping two spots to No. 6 as Chicago (No. 12) and the New York Rangers (No. 6) moved up into the top-3.

Here's each pick:

That’s five defensemen drafted by Detroit -- one in the first round, two in the second round, one in the 5th and another in the 6th.

