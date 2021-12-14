The Detroit Red Wings are coming out of the holiday weekend hanging around the top of the Atlantic Division, and are going to look to keep up their winning ways when they head east to meet the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. The Red Wings have certainly have bounced back from the lackluster four-game road trip. Despite giving up the lead in the waning minutes of the game, the Red Wings wasted little time in overtime, as star rookie Lucas Raymond scored his ninth of the season just 26 seconds into overtime to give the Red Wings the 3-2 win. Watch the Detroit Red Wings on DirecTV StreamThey will meet the Bruins who are behind Detroit, sitting fifth in the division, though they have played five less games than the Wings. Check out more stories about the Detroit Red Wings here on MLiveWhat: NHL HockeyWho: Detroit Red Wings (10-9-3) vs. Boston Bruins (10-7-0)When: Tuesday, November 30Time: 7:00 p.m.