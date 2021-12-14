46º

6 hours ago

New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (12/14/21) | Faceoff. How to Watch

After an embarrassing loss to an old rival, the Detroit Red Wings will look and try to end their losing streak when they host the struggling New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Less than 24 hours from a 6-2 defeat at the hands of the St. Louis Blues, the Red Wings went to Mile High to take on the Colorado Avalanche, and it was a wild one. Watch the Detroit Red Wings on DirecTV StreamThis marks the third time this season Detroit has lost three or more games this season. A team that has been on nearly a season-long skid has been the New York Islanders. 👏 pic.twitter.com/GT5edaGyfk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 5, 2021Check out more stories about the Detroit Red Wings here on MLiveWhat: NHL HockeyWho: New York Islanders (6-11-5) vs Detroit Red Wings (13-12-3)When: Tuesday, December 14Time: 7:30 p.m.

December 13, 2021

Red Wings sign Robby Fabbri to three-year extension

Robby Fabbri was a young forward whose promising career in St. Louis was sidetracked by major knee injuries when the Detroit Red Wings acquired him as a reclamation project in 2019. On Monday, the Red Wings announced they have signed Fabbri to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value to $4 million. He has appeared in 110 games over parts of three seasons with Detroit, collecting 32 goals and 63 points. He had a good rookie season in 2015-16 (18 goals, 37 points in 72 games) and strong playoff showing (four goals, 15 points in 20 games). But a knee injury midway through the following season required reconstructive surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2017-18 season.

3 days ago

Red Wings once again look to regroup, tighten up at home

The Detroit Red Wings, for the third time this season, return home following a multi-game road trip looking to regroup. The Red Wings have allowed 18 goals in their past three games and rank 27th in goals-against average (3.43). We got to get back, take a breath and be ready for a big game on Tuesday.”The Red Wings (13-12-3) are 9-3-2 at Little Caesars Arena and 4-9-1 away from home. “When you’re on the road, you have to be great defensively and you have to manage the puck great to win,” Blashill said. “It’s not uncommon to look around the league and see everyone has a great home record,” Larkin said.

3 days ago

Red Wings buried by Avalanche’s barrage of goals

The Colorado Avalanche are by far the most potent offensive team in the NHL, capable of scoring goals in bunches, as the Detroit Red Wings discovered on Friday. The Red Wings (13-12-3) have lost three in a row by a combined count of 18-7, all to Western Conference clubs. The Avalanche (15-7-2) entered the game averaging 4.26 goals per game. Vladislav Namestnikov scored his 100th career goal the Red Wings, who also got goals from Joe Veleno and Filip Hronek. After falling behind 3-0 less than 11 minutes into the game, the Red Wings battled back with goals from Namestnikov at 19:07 of the first and Veleno at 3:21 of the second.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche - NHL (12/10/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

After an impressive win streak, the Detroit Red Wings have dropped back-to-back games in rather decisive fashion. Now, they look to try and break the trend against a familiar foe in the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night in the Mile High City. Robby Fabbri scored twice in the loss for the Wings, and now sits tied for fourth on the team with eight. Watch the Detroit Red Wings on DirecTV StreamThey now head to Denver for the second half of a back-to-back, to take on their old rival in the Avalanche. Check out more stories about the Detroit Red Wings here on MLiveWhat: NHL HockeyWho: Detroit Red Wings (13-11-3) vs. Colorado Avalanche (14-7-2)When: Friday, December 10Time: 9:00 p.m.

Robby Fabbri steps up against former team but Red Wings don’t capitalize

But Fabbri’s two goals was the extent of the Detroit Red Wings’ offense in a 6-2 loss at the Enterprise Center, and it left him less than satisfied. “At the end of the day, we’ll get another shot at it to come back next year and win in this building.”The Red Wings (13-11-3) have dropped back-to-back games and continue to struggle on the road (4-8-1). Even after Colton Parayko scored at 16:01 of the second to give the Blues back their two-goal lead, the Red Wings had ample time to mount a comeback. It probably speaks to the fact that even with unfavorable matchups he can still produce offense, which is certainly a good sign.”The Red Wings face another unfavorable matchup Friday at Colorado (14-7-2). More: Red Wings falls to Blues after player recalled from AHL nets hat trick

Red Wings fall to Blues despite two goals from Robby Fabbri vs. former team

The Red Wings (13-11-3) have lost two in a row following a five-game winning streak and fell to 4-8-1 away from home. Robby Fabbri scored both of Detroit’s goals in his first game back in St. Louis since the 2019 trade that brought him to the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves to lead the Red Wings in their first meeting with St. Louis. Fabbri cut the Blues’ lead to 2-1 at 4:17 of the second, capping a nice passing play. Walker completed the hat trick by deflecting a shot past Greiss at 9:27 of the third.

Red Wings look to replicate result, not performance, vs. Blues

When the Detroit Red Wings visit the St. Louis Blues tonight (8 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit), they hope to replicate the result from the first meeting between the teams two weeks prior, but not the performance. The Blues outplayed the Red Wings by a significant margin, outshooting them 37-23, but Alex Nedeljkovic’s 35-save effort led Detroit to a 4-2 victory at Little Caesars Arena. “I thought Ned stole one,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. The Red Wings (13-10-3) had their five-game winning streak snapped by the Predators. Lastly, you want to play in their end as much as possible.”More: Red Wings try to regain momentum on road

Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues - NHL (12/9/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

After falling to the Nashville Predators two days ago, the Detroit Red Wings winning streak is back to zero. Now, they try and pick up the pieces and get back in the win column when they meet an old friend in the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. However, the younger Red Wings were beaten and battered by the physical Smashville team, and falling behind 2-0 did not help their cause either. The loss also marked the first loss for the Red Wings since getting shutout by the Washington Capitals on November 11. Check out more stories about the Detroit Red Wings here on MLiveWhat: NHL HockeyWho: Detroit Red Wings (13-10-3) vs. St. Louis Blues (13-8-4)When: Thursday, December 9Time: 8:00 p.m.

Red Wings try to regain momentum during tough road stops

DETROIT – The momentum the Detroit Red Wings gained the past few weeks came to a sudden stop with a physical pounding from Nashville on Tuesday. “I was disappointed in the game (Tuesday) because we had a chance to keep that momentum at home,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. The Red Wings (13-10-3) have been much better at home (9-3-2) than on the road (4-7-1), where they went a combined 1-6-1 during recent four-game swings. “We’ve given the opponent momentum through poor puck decisions, poor puck play, and at times not being good enough defensively. More: Red Wings beaten physically, out-completed in learning lesson

Red Wings beaten physically, out-competed in learning lesson

Maybe something to learn from and take that intensity into our game.”The Red Wings (13-10-3) had their five-game winning streak snapped while being outshot 33-16. “In the first period they out-competed us,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. The first, between Givani Smith and Ben Harpur in the second period, seemed to spark the Red Wings a bit. Michael Rasmussen scored at 8:57 to bring the Red Wings within two goals, but that was too big a hill to climb the way Nashville was playing. Tonight, we gave up costly goals and we didn’t generate enough goals to win the game.”More: Red Wings have five-game streak snapped

Red Wings’ five-game winning streak snapped with loss to Nashville

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings had difficulty dealing with Nashville’s strong forechecking Tuesday leading to wide disparity in shots and a 5-2 victory for the Predators at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings (13-10-3) had their five-game winning streak snapped, their longest since late in the 2018-19 season. Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider left the game with a little more than eight minutes remaining after being shaken up on a check into the boards from Tanner Jeannot. Nashville led 2-0 after the first period, outshooting the Red Wings 11-3. The Red Wings lost coverage on Johansen as all four skaters were focused on Duchene, resulting essentially in a two-on-one.

Red Wings look to extend winning streak vs. Nashville

The Detroit Red Wings will be seeking their sixth consecutive victory tonight, which would be their longest streak in 30 months, when they face the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., ESPN Plus/Hulu). “I didn’t think it showed in the St. Louis game, but (Alex Nedeljkovic) was great, and I think we’ve done a better job in terms of our team defense since then. I think we’re playing as a five-man unit better.”This the Red Wings’ longest winning streak since they reeled off six in row from March 23-April 2, 2019. The Red Wings are missing two regular defensemen in Marc Staal (COVID protocol) and Gustav Lindstrom (lower-body injury). So, it’ll be a hard game tonight and we have to be real good getting the puck out of our zone.”

Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (12/7/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

The Detroit Red Wings are on their biggest winning streak in over two years, and are hanging around towards the top of their division, and look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Detroit met the lackluster New York Islanders on Saturday night, but the New Yorkers held their own, forcing overtime in the third period. - Moritz Seider nimmt in der Overtime gegen die New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) ganz genau Maß und macht die @DetroitRedWings seeeehr glücklich! The Red Wings have improved to a 13-9-3 mark on the season, still sitting in fourth in the Atlantic Division. Check out more stories about the Detroit Red Wings here on MLiveWhat: NHL HockeyWho: New York Islanders (5-10-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (12-9-3)When: Saturday, December 4Time: 7:00 p.m.

As Red Wings surge, depth being tested due to COVID

On Monday, defenseman Marc Staal became the third Red Wing to be placed in COVID protocol over the past two weeks. “I didn’t really get to do anything for that, although I did get a little bit of turkey and mashed potatoes,” he said. The Red Wings entered the season eight-deep on defense and that depth is being tested. Certainly, with COVID it gets tested even further.”The Red Wings have been passing the test on the ice lately with their longest winning streak since a six-game run from March 23-April 2, 2019. When you do that, you’re in the mix to win games.

Chris McGowan named president, CEO of Ilitch Sports & Entertainment

Chris McGowan has been hired as president and chief executive officer of Ilitch Sports & Entertainment, the business division of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers. He replaces Chris Granger, who had served in that capacity from 2017 until stepping down on Sept. 1 of this year. “We are incredibly excited to welcome Chris and his family to Detroit and our organization,” Ilitch said in a statement. In 2018, he was named to the additional role of CEO of Vulcan Sports & Entertainment, including the Seattle Seahawks, McGowan also served as VSE representative for the ownership stake in the Seattle Sounders (MLS). “I’m thrilled about the opportunity to join the Ilitch organization and to lead Ilitch Sports and Entertainment,” McGowan said in a statement.

Red Wings’ Moritz Seider rises to moment; Givani Smith maximizes minutes

DETROIT – Leading by a goal with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings weren’t happy to go to overtime against the reeling New York Islanders. Seider blasted in a one-timer at 3:33 for his second OT goal of the season and the Red Wings prevailed 4-3 for their fifth win in a row. “I think with Moritz, one of the things we would have said he needed to get better at the past couple of years would be his one-timer,” Blashill said. The Red Wings had one healthy extra defenseman, Danny DeKeyser, who was activated after missing four games in COVID protocol. More: Red Wings top Islanders to extend longest win streak in more than two years

Moritz Seider’s overtime goal extends Red Wings’ winning streak to five

DETROIT – Moritz Seider scored with 1:27 remaining in overtime Saturday to lift the Detroit Red Wings past the New York Islanders 4-3 at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings (13-9-3) have won five in a row, their longest winning streak since they won six consecutive games from March 23-April 2, 2019. It was his second goal in 23 games, equaling his total in 56 games last season. The Red Wings had a chance to increase the lead during a five-on-three power play for 1:17. The Red Wings lost defenseman Gustav Lindstrom to a lower-body injury in the second period.

Red Wings rising as Nick Leddy faces faltering former team

When Nick Leddy was traded to the Detroit Red Wings from the New York Islanders in the offseason, he couldn’t have pictured these teams’ reversal of fortunes. The Red Wings (12-9-3) look much-improved from the team that finished 27th overall while the Islanders (5-10-3) do not resemble a club coming off back-to-back appearances in the conference finals. “They’re trying to get their traction and we don’t want them to get their traction against us,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. The Red Wings may opt to move him to a playoff contender at the trade deadline. More: Joe Veleno looks to grab best opportunity he has had with Red Wings

New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (12/4/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

The Detroit Red Wings are on a roll heading into the weekend, taking the phrase “home-ice advantage” literally. They will look to extend their winning streak when they host the New York Islanders, who have had their share of struggles so far. The Red Wings have extended their win streak to four since returning from a rough road trip out west. Watch the Detroit Red Wings on DirecTV StreamDetroit will be meeting the Islanders for the first time since February 2020, with New York looking like a much different team. Check out more stories about the Detroit Red Wings here on MLiveWhat: NHL HockeyWho: New York Islanders (5-10-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (12-9-3)When: Saturday, December 4Time: 7:00 p.m.

Joe Veleno looks to grab best opportunity he’s had with Red Wings

“This is a big opportunity,” Veleno said. I think he’s done a good job at times. “I think he’s got the opportunity to play (top six) because he’s been accountable defensively, and he’s got enough skill to play up,” Blashill said. “But I think he’s a good-sized body, he’s strong. That’s an area that can continue to improve, but I think he’s done a good job for us.”Danny DeKeyser returned to practice Friday and is available Saturday.

Dynamic rookies Raymond, Seider make Red Wings relevant, entertaining

DETROIT – Two dozen NHL games typically doesn’t provide an accurate gauge of a player’s ability and ultimate impact, but the transition Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider have made has been quicker than the Detroit Red Wings could have anticipated. They have helped accelerate the rebuild, created a buzz that has been missing since Little Caesars Arena opened four years ago, made the team more entertaining, and provided hope that the Red Wings will return to the playoffs sooner rather than later.

Streaking Red Wings finding ways to win when not at their best

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are finding ways to win games when they are not at peak performance, a sign of a good team. The Red Wings (12-9-3) have won four in a row and are 4-0-1 in their past five. “But we weren’t at our best and we found ways to win, which I think is critically important. But you want to do it while you’re winning, and we did that.”The Red Wings on consecutive nights came back to win after allowing the tying goal in the third period. The Red Wings got shootout goals from Dylan Larkin and Adam Erne -- the winner in the fourth round.

Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi to miss five games due to COVID protocol

The Red Wings placed Bertuzzi in COVID protocol prior to Wednesday’s 4-3 shootout victory over the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena. After the game, coach Jeff Blashill announced Bertuzzi will remain in COVID protocol for 10 days and miss a total of five games. The Red Wings have six more games in Canada, the first of which is on Feb. 26 in Toronto. Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser has been in COVID protocol for a week and has missed four games. More: Red Wings win fourth in a row

Red Wings top Kraken in shootout for fourth win in a row

Raymond scored his 10th goal of the season and Seider provided a pair of assists as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the expansion Seattle Kraken 4-3 in a shootout at Little Caesars Arena in the first-ever meeting between the teams. Adam Erne scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout. The Red Wings (12-9-3) have won four in a row for the first time since their six-game winning streak from March 23-April 2, 2019. Robby Fabbri and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings in regulation. Each team scored twice in the second period.

Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi placed in COVID protocol

DETROIT -- Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, the only player in the NHL not vaccinated for COVID-19, was placed in COVID protocol before Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Kraken, the club announced. Because of his unvaccinated status, Bertuzzi has been required to be tested daily, while vaccinated players and team personnel are tested every three days. Bertuzzi will be tested Thursday to verify the results. Dylan Larkin tested positive earlier this season prior to a game in Dallas and was required to sit out the third period when the results came back. Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser has been in COVID protocol for a week and has missed three games.

Red Wings have back-to-back winners of NHL rookie of the month award

The Detroit Red Wings are the first team in five years to have different back-to-back winners of the NHL’s rookie of the month award. Lucas Raymond earned the honors for November after Moritz Seider claimed that distinction for October. Raymond led all rookies with five goals, seven assists and 12 points in 14 games for the month. He currently is the only rookie who leads his team in scoring (21 points, including nine goals, in 23 games). Toronto was the last team that had different rookie of the month winners in consecutive months, in 2016-17 with Auston Matthews (December) and Mitch Marner (January).

Seattle Kraken vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (12/1/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

After picking a hard-earned win, on the road, on Tuesday night, the Detroit Red Wings have a quick turnaround as they get set to welcome the expansion Seattle Kraken for the first time into Motown on Wednesday night. The Red Wings went into Boston to take on the Bruins on Tuesday, looking to avenge their rough 5-1 loss in their last trip to the TD Garden. Watch the Detroit Red Wings on DirecTV StreamWhile the Seattle Kraken are playing nowhere near the success rate the Vegas Golden Knights had in their first year in the NHL back in 2017-18, the new kids on the block have started to find their footing. Check out more stories about the Detroit Red Wings here on MLiveWhat: NHL HockeyWho: Seattle Kraken (8-13-1) vs Detroit Red Wings (11-9-3)When: Wednesday, December 1Time: 7:30 p.m. ETWhere: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, Mich.)Channel: Bally Sports DetroitStream: DirecTV StreamCheck out the NHL standings and results on NHL.com

Red Wings rewarded for ‘winning-type hockey’ in tough environment

The Detroit Red Wings allowed the game-tying goal midway through the third period Tuesday, against a good team, in an environment where they have had little success. Marc Staal scored with 8:27 remaining in the third period and the Red Wings defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 at TD Garden. “It feels great to grind one out and get a greasy win here.”The Red Wings (11-9-3) equaled a season-high three-game winning streak. But Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill lauded the strong defensive effort in front of him. I thought we took steps forward that way.”More: Red Wings address ‘unspeakable’ tragedy at Oxford High School

Red Wings: ‘Our thoughts are with Oxford’

Before addressing their team’s 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and coach Jeff Blashill delivered heartfelt messages about Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School. “First, on behalf of our whole organization and the guys in our room, send my heartfelt condolences to the community of Oxford, Michigan, and metro Detroit and the state of Michigan in general,” Larkin said. “Our thoughts are with Oxford, Michigan tonight.”A 15-year-old boy is in custody. “My prayers to the families that were affected today in Oxford,” Blashill said. “It’s a terrible, terrible thing.

Alex Nedeljkovic leads Red Wings to historic franchise win

Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves and Marc Staal snapped a tie in the third period Tuesday, lifting the Detroit Red Wings past the Boston Bruins 2-1 at TD Garden. The Red Wings (11-9-3) equaled a season-high three-game winning streak despite being outshot 42-16. The Red Wings were 1-11-2 in their previous 14 games in Boston, including the playoffs. The Red Wings had done a good job killing the two-man advantage until Pastrnak, from the slot, one-timed a pass from Taylor Hall past Nedeljkovic. More: Red Wings remain vigilant as COVID concerns grow around league

Red Wings remain on alert as COVID concerns grow around league

On Tuesday, Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy went into COVID protocol and will miss tonight’s game against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). The Red Wings and the rest of the league continue to be on alert. “It’s something we had hoped we wouldn’t have to be in these spots as a league,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. If that happens, we’ll have to deal with it at that moment.”Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser has been in COVID protocol since Wednesday and will miss his third consecutive game tonight. More: Red Wings outline ways to end road woes

Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins - NHL (11/30/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

The Detroit Red Wings are coming out of the holiday weekend hanging around the top of the Atlantic Division, and are going to look to keep up their winning ways when they head east to meet the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. The Red Wings have certainly have bounced back from the lackluster four-game road trip. Despite giving up the lead in the waning minutes of the game, the Red Wings wasted little time in overtime, as star rookie Lucas Raymond scored his ninth of the season just 26 seconds into overtime to give the Red Wings the 3-2 win. Watch the Detroit Red Wings on DirecTV StreamThey will meet the Bruins who are behind Detroit, sitting fifth in the division, though they have played five less games than the Wings. Check out more stories about the Detroit Red Wings here on MLiveWhat: NHL HockeyWho: Detroit Red Wings (10-9-3) vs. Boston Bruins (10-7-0)When: Tuesday, November 30Time: 7:00 p.m.

Red Wings outline ways to solve road woes

DETROIT – Jeff Blashill joked about wanting to take the home crowd on the road, where his Detroit Red Wings have struggled in recent weeks. They will need to solve their road woes the old-fashioned way, by executing and outplaying the opponent. It doesn’t get more challenging than Tuesday in Boston (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit), where the Red Wings are 1-11-2 in their past 14 visits, including the playoffs. The Red Wings (10-9-3) have established themselves at home (7-2-2), but they are 1-6-1 in their past eight games away from Little Caesars Arena, 3-7-1 overall on the road. More: Red Wings say ‘juice’ from crowd fueling home record

Red Wings say ‘juice’ from crowd fueling home start

Then his Detroit Red Wings defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Lucas Raymond’s goal 26 seconds into overtime. It gives so much momentum to our guys when the crowd is like that.”The Red Wings (10-9-3) have won three in a row at home for the first time since Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020. “Confidence and skill, and being good,” Larkin said of Raymond. He’s got a really good shot. “We haven’t been a good team screening the goalie and you’re just not going to score consistently if you don’t,” Blashill said.

Lucas Raymond’s overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Sabres

DETROIT – Lucas Raymond scored 26 seconds into overtime Saturday to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings (10-9-3) have won back-to-back games and improved to 7-2-2 at home. Raymond carried the puck into the offensive zone and snapped in a wrist shot from the slot. After a scoreless first period, the Red Wings carried the play the second half of the second period and took a 2-1 lead on goals by Carter Rowney and Pius Suter 1:19 apart. Lindstrom committed a turnover trying to make a cross-ice pass in the offensive zone.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (11/27/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

After an abysmal road trip out west, the Detroit Red Wings returned home in a big way on Wednesday, and now look to take that confidence into a Saturday night clash with a Atlantic Division foe in the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Alex Nedljkovic had a big game in net for the Red Wings, stopping 35 of the 37 shots he faced in the 4-2 win. Watch the Detroit Red Wings on DirecTV StreamAfter a promising start to the season, the Sabres have fallen back to their old habits, sending them below the .500-mark after four-straight defeats. Detroit won the first meeting up in Western New York earlier this month, winning 4-3 in overtime thanks to Moritz Seider’s first NHL goal. Check out more stories about the Detroit Red Wings here on MLiveWhat: NHL HockeyWho: Buffalo Sabres (7-10-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-9-3)When: Saturday, November 27Time: 7:00 p.m.

Alex Nedeljkovic bails out loose defense, finding comfort level with Red Wings

DETROIT – This wasn’t the kind of defensive performance the Detroit Red Wings envisioned returning home from a rotten road trip and following a three-day break. “Especially in the third, he was unbelievable, made huge, huge saves,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. The Red Wings (9-9-3) stopped a four-game slide (0-3-1). I’m just trying to take up as much net as possible.”The Blues, who had back-to-back power plays midway through the third, outshot the Red Wings 15-9 in the third period. “I think as the year’s gone on, as a group we’ve gotten better and better,” Nedeljkovic said.

Alex Nedeljkovic steps up big as Red Wings beat Blues to stop skid

DETROIT – Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves, including some spectacular stops, Wednesday to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings (9-9-3) snapped a four-game skid (0-3-1). Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings. The Red Wings needed to kill two penalties in the final 11:08 to preserve the lead. Earlier, David Perron tied it at 2-2 by sneaking a sharp-angle shot past Nedeljkovic at 1:11.

Red Wings’ rookies meeting challenges of demanding NHL schedule

The smooth adjustment Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider have made as NHL rookies has been even more impressive considering the Detroit Red Wings’ hectic early-season slate of games. But they are only one-quarter of the way through what will be the busiest, most demanding schedule they have experienced. “We certainly have some veteran players, but we have a lot of young players playing key roles, guys that haven’t been through the NHL schedule. It’s part of the learning process.”Raymond (seven goals, 12 assist) leads the Red Wings and all NHL rookies with 19 points. The Red Wings had six healthy defensemen at practice Tuesday, but Renouf provides insurance in case someone else isn’t able to dress tonight.

St. Louis Blues vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (11/24/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

A quick spin out west did not go to the Detroit Red Wings’ plan last week. Now, they will look to get back to their previous winning formula when to come back to Motown to entangle with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night. Watch the Detroit Red Wings on DirecTV StreamSt. Louis has had a rather surprising start to their 2020-21 campaign. The Wings lost on home ice then, but look to beat the Blues for the 149th time in the 327th all-time meeting between Detroit and St. Louis. Check out more stories about the Detroit Red Wings here on MLiveWhat: NHL HockeyWho: St. Louis Blues (9-6-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (8-9-3)When: Wednesday, November 24Time: 7:30 p.m.

One Red Wings line needs to start burying chances

The Detroit Red Wings’ second line hasn’t produced much offense over the past several weeks despite ample opportunities. “As a line we’re getting about 10 shots a game, you’re pretty happy with that to start,” Fabbri said. Just working on getting the puck over the (goal) line and we’ll be all right.”Coach Jeff Blashill said the Suter line has created chances. They’re not a heavy line, they’re a light line, so they got to make sure they’re at the net. More: What to like, not like about Red Wings through 20 games

Red Wings after 20 games: the good and the concerning

The Detroit Red Wings have made progress roughly one quarter of the way through the season, though it might not seem like it on the heels of a four-game skid. It would have been better if not for an 0-3-1 trip that included a 5-3 loss in Columbus and 2-1 overtime defeat in Arizona, games the Red Wings led in the latter stage of the third period. Here are three negatives through 20 games:Defensive struggles: Defense was the Red Wings’ biggest area of improvement last season. Record without Tyler Bertuzzi: Bertuzzi hasn’t needed an adjustment period following back surgery on April 30. Power play not potent enough: Sure, it was the preseason, but the Red Wings showed positive signs on the power play under new assistant coach Alex Tanguay.

Red Wings losing points due to inability to close out games

The Detroit Red Wings failed at this Saturday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. The Red Wings led 1-0 most of the night on a goal by Dylan Larkin at 8:41 of the first period. “You got to find ways to grind out those games like that to a win,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. I thought overall we defended much better.”The Red Wings (8-9-2) continue to be streaky. More: Red Wings skid hits four games

Detroit Red Wings vs. Arizona Coyotes - NHL (11/20/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

The Detroit Red Wings find themselves on a three-game losing streak for the second time this season, and try to end their rough road trip on a high note when they take on the struggling Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Detroit was outshout once again, and giving up four goals in the second period certainly did not help either. Watch the Detroit Red Wings on DirecTV StreamYet, the Red Wings have a good shot to break their schneid when they take on the worst team in the NHL at the moment. It will also be the Red Wings’ first trip to Glendale since March of the 2018-19 season. Check out more stories about the Detroit Red Wings here on MLiveWho: Detroit Red Wings (8-9-2) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-13-2)When: Saturday, November 20Time: 8:00 p.m.

Red Wings surrender late goal, lose to Coyotes in OT

The Red Wings, who led 1-0 for most of the game, lost their fourth consecutive game on the road (0-3-1) but salvaged a point. The Coyotes are 3-3-1 in their past seven games but still have the worst record in the NHL at 3-13-2. Raymond has five points in five games (goal, four assists) and leads the Red Wings and NHL rookies with 19 points. The Red Wings had a pair of power plays and outshot the Coyotes 16-6 in the second period but there was no scoring. More: Red Wings look to regain structure

Moritz Seider good to go as Red Wings seek to regain structure, salvage trip

The Detroit Red Wings feel a sense of urgency to salvage something from their road trip Saturday in Arizona (8 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit) after losing the first three games. “Based on practice today, he looks like he’ll be able to go,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said Friday. “So, we plan on having him ready.”The Red Wings (8-9-2) have been outscored 15-7 in their past three games, continuing to drop further in the league’s goals-against rankings (they are 28th at 3.42). “Statistically we’re one of the worst defensive teams in the league and we have to become a better defensive team,” Blashill said. We have a structure and we got to stick to it and make sure we’re on the same page.”More: Red Wings lose third in a row as defense continues to be main issue

