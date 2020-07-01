77ºF

Rasheed Wallace upset with Pistons move from Palace, says ownership ‘disconnected’

AUBURN HILLS, MI - APRIL 24: Rasheed Wallace #30 of the Detroit Pistons looks across the court in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2009 NBA Playoffs at the Palace of Auburn Hills on April 24, 2009 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The Cavaliers won 79-68. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT – Former Detroit Pistons forward Rasheed Wallace says he’s done with the team after they left the Palace of Auburn Hills for a new arena in Detroit.

Wallace, who helped lead the Pistons to the 2004 NBA Championship, posted a photo of himself laying on the floor at the Palace the night of Richard Hamilton’s jersey retirement in 2017.

In the post, Wallace says it was the last time he was at the Palace and said it was the “last time he [expletive] with the Pistons.”

“Many great moments in that building.. too bad they tore it down for a shopping center and condos,” Wallace said.

Wallace is referring to the Pistons current home, Little Caesars Arena. The team left the Palace for the new arena in 2018. The Palace is set to be demolished later this month.

In the comments of the post, Wallace clarifies that he has no issue with Detroit, but says “the new regime is where the disconnect is.”

Wallace said the team wanted to play games at Joe Louis Arena or other Downtown venues, but the idea was vetoed by the front office.

Wallace, 45, retired as a player in 2013, and was a Pistons assistant coach from 2013 to 2014.

