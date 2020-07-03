AL MVP Trout still doesn't feel comfortable about this year

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Reigning American League MVP Mike Trout participated in the Los Angeles Angels first workout of summer camp, but said before Friday's practice that he hasn't made a final decision on playing this year.

Trout and his wife, Jessica, are expecting the couple's first child in August. The outfielder said his mindset is to play in the virus-delayed season, but a lot will hinge on how he feels the next couple weeks.

“Honestly, I still don’t feel that comfortable," he said. “It’s going to be tough. I don’t want to test positive. I don’t want to bring it back to my wife. If I test positive and we have the baby, I have to be there. That's my first child. If I or Jess don’t see the baby for 14 days, we’re going to be upset.

“It’s a tough situation we’re in. I have to play it by ear. You don't know what is going to happen with the number of positive tests,” he said.

The three-time AL MVP continues to have discussions with general manager Billy Eppler and manager Joe Maddon. Trout wore an N-95 mask throughout the two-hour workout at Angel Stadium.

Trout did leave open the possibility of possibly not playing until the baby arrives.

Maddon, in his first season with the Angels after four years with the Chicago Cubs, said he had a good conversation with Trout last night and that he empathizes with everything he is facing.

“Everybody's truth matters right now. That's the one thing I have appealed to our guys," Maddon said. "There's so much buried information I've encouraged everyone to think for themselves. I'm appealing to our guys to be as informed as they can and then arrive at their own truth. Tell me what they feel.”

