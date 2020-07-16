Rico Beard joins Mike Valenti as new co-host on 97.1 The Ticket

DETROIT – Sports talk radio station 97.1 The Ticket announced a new co-host to join Mike Valenti on the station’s top rated show.

Rico Beard, a longtime Detroit sports broadcast veteran, will join Valenti on “The Mike Valenti Show with Rico,” weekdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00, beginning August 3.

Valenti had been hosting the show by himself, with a cast of other characters, since former co-host Terry Foster retired back in 2017. One of the show’s producers, Mike Sullivan, is leaving the show at the end of the month.

“I am extremely blessed and honored in becoming a host on ‘The Mike Valenti Show’ on 97.1 The Ticket,” said Beard. “I was flattered when Mike Valenti himself asked me to join his show. My job will be to bring in a new voice and opinions to a show that is already one of the best shows not only in Detroit but in the sports talk radio industry throughout the U.S.”

“I’ve wanted to work with Rico for several years now and it is simply fantastic the occasion has arrived,” said Valenti. “Adding Rico to our show represents a massive opportunity to not only stay at No. 1 but to evolve and become even stronger. I’m really proud of the show we created. Sullivan has meant a lot to this show, to the station and to me personally. I’m excited about his new opportunity and wish him all the success in the world.”

Valenti joined 97.1 The Ticket’s afternoon drive in 2007. Before joining The Ticket, Mike co-hosted “The Sports Inferno” with Terry Foster on Sports Radio 1270 (WXYT-AM) in Detroit.