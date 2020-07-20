Former NBA All-Stars Tracy McGrady, Jermaine O’Neal plan to launch agency

Former NBA All-Stars Tracy McGrady and Jermaine O’Neal are going to launch a player representation agency this fall, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

The two have been friends since entering the league straight out of high school in the 1990s. McGrady and O’Neal had talked about pursuing this idea in the past, but the discussions grew more serious amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The agency will be called Seven1 Sports Group and Entertainment, which combines the jersey numbers they wore during their careers. O’Neal wore No. 7 and McGrady wore No. 1.

Stein said the plan is for McGrady to serve as co-owner and advisor to players, while O’Neal intends to take the National Basketball Players’ Association test in January to become a registered NBA agent and hold partner status alongside the Hall-of-Famer.

O’Neal was a six-time All-Star for the Indiana Pacers in the 2000s. McGrady made seven straight All-Star teams and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 -- most notably playing for the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic.