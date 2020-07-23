Washington NFL team to officially call itself ‘Washington Football Team’ pending new name, ESPN says

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington NFL team will officially call itself the “Washington Football Team” until it decides on a new name for the future, according to ESPN.

Adam Schefter reported the franchise wants to use that name until it can officially adopt a new mascot, which will replace the name used by the team for many years.

The team will keep the same colors -- burgundy and gold -- and replace the old logo on helmets with a player’s number, Schefter reported.

The franchise wants to be entirely rid of its old name on all platforms within the next 50 days, Schefter said.