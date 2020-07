Here is the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup qualifiers, round robin TV schedule

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Here’s the NBC and NBC Sports Network TV schedules for the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup qualifiers.

Coverage actually starts with the exhibition games before the qualifiers and round robin get underway on Aug. 1.

Exhibition games on NBCSN on July 28 and 29:

Tues., July 28

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Wed., July 29

Carolina vs. Washington – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Chicago vs. St. Louis – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Sat., August 1

Game 1 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET

Game 1 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBC – 3 p.m ET

Game 1 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 4 pm. ET

Game 1 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBC – 8 p.m. ET

Game 1 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Sun., August 2

Game 1 – Arizona vs. Nashville – USA Network – 2 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Boston vs. Philadelphia – NBC – 3 p.m. ET

Round Robin – St. Louis vs. Colorado – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 1 – Columbus vs. Toronto – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Game 1 – Minnesota vs. Vancouver – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Mon., August 3

Game 2 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Washington vs. Tampa Bay – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Dallas vs. Vegas – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Tues., August 4

Game 2 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Arizona vs. Nashville – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Columbus vs. Toronto – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Minnesota vs. Vancouver – USA Network – 10:30 p.m. ET

Wed., August 5