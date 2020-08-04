Stewart, Hines-Allen named first WNBA players of the week for 2020 season

Myisha Hines-Allen, of the Washington Mystics, and Breanna Stewart, of the Seattle Storm, have been named the first conference players of the week for the 2020 WNBA season.

Hines-Allen averaged 17 points, nine rebounds and two assists to earn Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Hines-Allen is in her second year in the league and has been a huge boost to a Mystics squad that lost star players to a medical opt out and social justices causes. Last season, Hines-Allen averaged two points per game, but this season that has jumped to 17 points per game.

Stewart, the 2018 MVP, averaged 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists to earn Western Conference Player of the Week. Stewart is in her third year in the league and has bounced back tremendously after rupturing her achilles last season. This year looks like it will be a big one for her Storm team as they also have veteran Sue Bird in the mix again.