WNBA: Recap of the three games from Tuesday

Six teams went head to head in WNBA action on Tuesday, but only three came out on top.

Las Vegas Aces 98, Indiana Fever 79

Veteran Angel McCoughtry scored 20 points and rookie Jackie Young poured in 17 points as the Las Vegas Aces come out on top against the Indiana Fever. A’ja Wilson had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Kayla McBride scored 15 points for Las Vegas. Candice Dupree finished with 20 points for Indiana and Tiffany Mitchell added 14 points.

Minnesota Lynx 68, Washington Mystics 48

Sylvia Fowles had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Minnesota Lynx get a win over the Washington Mystics. Rookie Crystal Dangerfield added 12 points and Napheesa Collier had eight points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota. Myisha Hines-Allen led Washington with 12 points while Tianna Hawkins and Emma Meesseman each scored 10 points.

Los Angeles Sparks 93, New York Liberty 78

Riquna Williams and Sydney Wiese each scored 17 points as the Los Angeles Sparks were victorious over the New York Liberty. Candace Parker added 16 points for Los Angeles while Brittney Sykes scored 15 points and Nneka Ogwumike poured in 11 points. Rookie Jazmine Jones scored 24 points for New York while Layshia Clarendon added 11 points.

There are three more games slated for action on Wednesday, starting off with the Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports. Then at 9 p.m. ET will be a match up between the Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky on The U. The night finishes off at 10 p.m. with the Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm on Twitter.