Hockey Diversity Alliance requests Thursday’s NHL games be suspended

The Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) has requested that the NHL suspend its Thursday playoff games in the name of human rights.

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane tweeted on behalf of the HDA:

“We the @TheOfficialHDA have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today. We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.”

Led by the NBA and WNBA, pro athletes forced the postponement of games on Wednesday in a move to protest racial injustice after the recent shooting of a Black man (Jacob Blake) by a police officer in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Bucks, who had a game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. against the Orlando Magic, announced their intention to boycott about 4:13 p.m. Major League Baseball teams also took part in this boycott of games. At the time of this writing, it’s unclear if the NBA postseason will continue at all.

The NHL, meanwhile, went ahead with its Stanley Cup playoff games on Wednesday. There were three games on the schedule, starting with the Islanders and Flyers at 3 p.m., then the Lightning and Bruins at 8 p.m. (both in Toronto) and the Avalanche and Stars at 10:30 p.m. out west in Edmonton. NHL players did not boycott, and the league allowed the players to make that decision.

On Wednesday, Kane was among the long list of vocal critics of how the NHL and players handled the situation.

“Actually it’s incredibly insulting as a black man in hockey the lack of action and acknowledgement from the @nhl, just straight up insulting,” Kane tweeted.

Here’s the NHL schedule for Thursday:

7 p.m.: Flyers @ Islanders | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

9:45 p.m.: Golden Knights @ Canucks | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

View the full Round 2 schedule here.