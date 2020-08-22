2020 Stanley Cup playoffs: Here’s the Round 2 schedule

Here is the NHL’s 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs Round 2 schedule.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (1) vs. New York Islanders (6)
- Monday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m.: Islanders @ Flyers | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Wednesday, Aug. 26, 3 p.m.: Islanders @ Flyers | NBCSN, SN, TVAS
- Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m.: Flyers @ Islanders | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m.: Flyers @ Islanders | NBC, SN, TVAS
- *Monday, Aug. 31, TBD: Islanders @ Flyers | TBD
- *Wednesday, Sept. 2, TBD: Flyers @ Islanders | TBD
- *Thursday, Sept. 3, TBD: Islanders @ Flyers | TBD
Tampa Bay Lightning (2) vs. Boston Bruins (4)
- Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.: Bruins @ Lightning | NBCSN, SN, TVAS
- Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.: Bruins @ Lightning | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m.: Lightning @ Bruins | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.: Lightning @ Bruins | USA, CBC, SN, TVAS
- *Sunday, Aug. 30, TBD: Bruins @ Lightning | TBD
- *Tuesday, Sept. 1, TBD: Lightning @ Bruins | TBD
- *Wednesday, Sept. 2, TBD: Bruins @ Lightning | TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5)
- Sunday, Aug. 23, 10:30 p.m.: Canucks @ Golden Knights | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m.: Canucks @ Golden Knights | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m.: Golden Knights @ Canucks | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m.: Golden Knights @ Canucks | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS
- *Monday, Aug. 31, TBD: Canucks @ Golden Knights | TBD
- *Tuesday, Sept. 1, TBD: Golden Knights @ Canucks | TBD
- *Thursday, Sept. 3, TBD: Canucks @ Golden Knights | TBD
Colorado Avalanche (2) vs. Dallas Stars (3)
- Saturday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m.: Stars @ Avalanche | NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Monday, Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m.: Stars @ Avalanche | NBCSN, SN, TVAS
- Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m.: Avalanche @ Stars | NBCSN, SN, TVAS
- Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m.: Avalanche @ Stars | NBCSN, SN, TVAS
- *Sunday, Aug. 30, TBD: Stars @ Avalanche | TBD
- *Monday, Aug. 31, TBD: Avalanche @ Stars | TBD
- *Wednesday, Sept. 2, TBD: Stars @ Avalanche | TBD