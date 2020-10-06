Former Detroit Catholic Central baseball star Charles Haeger found dead

Former Detroit Catholic Central baseball star Charles Haeger, who was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2001, has been found dead in Arizona after police were searching for him in connection with his former girlfriend’s murder, according to reports.

Police suspected Haeger, 37, was involved in Friday’s deadly shooting of 34-year-old Danielle Breed. Haeger was being sought on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in connection with Breed’s death in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday night before he fled, The Arizona Republic reported.

His body was found at about 4 p.m. Saturday on a trail along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Northern Arizona, Scottsdale police said, according to KPNX.

Scottsdale police said he took his own life.

TRAGIC: Loved ones ID murder victim as 34yo Danielle Long. They say she broke up w/ the suspect months ago. I’m told she wanted to get a restraining order. Scottsdale PD says former MLB player Charles Haeger shot & killed her last night in her home. Live at 5. #fox10phoenix https://t.co/A7xrKrcikY pic.twitter.com/aMs4sIb1Lj — Justin Lum (@jlumfox10) October 3, 2020

Haeger was a native of Livonia, Mich. He helped Catholic Central to a state title in 1999, pitching as a sophomore in the title game. The Shamrocks fell short of back-to-back baseball state titles in 2000, losing to Warren De La Salle in the title game.

Haeger went on to pitch 83 innings during his MLB career, known for throwing the knuckleball. He spent time with the White Sox, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations. He most recently worked as a minor league coach with the Chicago Cubs' AA minor league team the Tennessee Smokies.

The Cubs organization released a statement to KPNX about the homicide:

“First, we would like to express our condolences to the family of Danielle Breed (Long). Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. Charles Haeger was hired by the Chicago Cubs organization as a minor league pitching coach in November 2019. Haeger initially attended Spring Training activities, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic which suspended operations and forced the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League season, his role and team interactions have been limited.”