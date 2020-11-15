The Latest: NFL backloads schedule on fall Masters Sunday

The Latest on Week 10 in the NFL (all times EST):

12 p.m.

The NFL backloaded the Week 10 schedule in light of a conflict it doesn’t usually have to deal with: The Masters in November instead of April.

Only three teams with a winning record (Tampa Bay, Cleveland and Green Bay) play in the early window today. The showcase games also happen to be in the West: Buffalo (7-2) at Arizona (5-3), Seattle (6-2) at the Los Angeles Rams (5-3) and Pittsburgh (8-0) looking to stay unbeaten against AFC North rival Cincinnati (2-5-1).

Baltimore (6-2) visits New England (3-5) in the nightcap.

