Jalen Hurts helps Eagles beat Saints 24-21

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts gave the Philadelphia Eagles more than just a spark. He helped deliver a victory.

Hurts ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown, Miles Sanders had 115 yards rushing and a pair of scores and Philadelphia beat the New Orleans Saints 24-21 Sunday.

The Eagles (4-8-1) snapped a four-game losing streak and stayed within reach in the woeful NFC East.

The Saints (10-3) had won nine in a row and were 8-0 over the past two seasons without Drew Brees before running into the inspired Eagles. The loss dropped the Saints to the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind Green Bay, but they already have secured a playoff berth.

Hurts was 17 of 30 in his first career start after replacing Carson Wentz. He fumbled late in the fourth quarter. The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up began the season as the third-string quarterback. He was elevated to backup in Week 2 and took a few snaps each week until Wentz was benched during a 30-16 loss at Green Bay last Sunday.

Taysom Hill was 28 of 38 for 291 yards, two TDs, one interception and was sacked five times by Philly.

Sanders brook loose for an 82-yard TD run in the second quarter, giving the Eagles a 17-0 lead. It was the fourth-longest run in franchise history. Sanders has three runs of 70-plus yards since October. He had a 74-yard TD run against Pittsburgh and a 74-yard run against Baltimore.

The Saints had 98 total yards in the first half before they got going on their first possession of the second half. Alvin Kamara ran in from the 5 to cap a 65-yard drive and cut Philadelphia’s lead to 17-7.

Philadelphia lost cornerback Darius Slay and safety Rodney McLeod on the same play before Kamara scored. Both were blitzing on the play.

The Saints took advantage on the next drive when Hill fired a 37-yard TD pass to Emmanuel Sanders, who beat Kevon Seymour, playing his first game for the Eagles.

New Orleans had a chance to take a lead, but Philadelphia’s defense came through. On fourth-and-2 from the Eagles 42, Josh Sweat strip-sacked Hill and Javon Hargrave recovered. Philadelphia again kept it on the ground and Sanders ran in from the 1 to make it 24-14.

The Eagles were trying to run out the clock when Hurts fumbled near midfield. Hill connected with Jared Cook on a 20-yard TD pass to get the Saints within 24-21 with 1:29 left.

But Philadelphia recovered the onside kick.

Hurts tossed a 15-yard TD pass to Alshon Jeffery on fourth-and-2 to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter. Jeffery had two catches in four games this season before hauling in Hurts’ back-shoulder throw to give Philadelphia a rare lead.

After Duke Riley intercepted Hill’s pass that bounced off Kamara’s hands, Jake Elliott kicked a 44-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead. It was only the fourth pick this season for Philadelphia.

Will Lutz missed a 45-yard field goal wide right in the first quarter.

THE 100 DUO

Hurts and Sanders are the first quarterback/running back combination to each run for 100 yards in the same game for the Eagles since Donovan McNabb and Duce Staley in 2002.

INJURY REPORT

Saints: OL Nick Easton was evaluated for a concussion.

Eagles: Slay (head) and McLeod (knee) left in the third quarter. CB Avonte Maddox (knee) left in the first half.

UP NEXT

Saints: host the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) on Sunday.

Eagles: visit the Arizona Cardinals (7-6) on Sunday.

