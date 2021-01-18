Michigan State basketball postpones third straight game due to positive COVID-19 tests

Members of the Michigan State Spartans and the Purdue Boilermakers at center court before the start of the game at Breslin Center on January 08, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State basketball has postponed its third straight game due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

Saturday's game at Michigan State has been postponed after positive COVID-19 testing within the Spartans program. pic.twitter.com/7jbyu6NvSS — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 18, 2021

Saturday’s home game against Illinois is the latest game postponed due to Michigan State’s COVID-19 outbreak. The Spartans postponed last weekend’s game against Indiana and a prior game vs. Iowa due to issues with the virus.

The Spartans did not travel to Iowa on Thursday as originally scheduled because a test came back positive Wednesday afternoon, according to the university.

Indiana didn’t travel to East Lansing for Sunday’s game due to the same COVID-19 issues at Michigan State.

Teams will work with the Big Ten to reschedule games for later in the season.

“I’m really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone,” head coach Tom Izzo said after the Iowa game was postponed. “I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I’m really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate and I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols.”

Izzo tested positive for COVID-19 in early November before the start of the season.

Michigan State is currently 8-4 this season, but has started Big Ten play with four losses in six games.