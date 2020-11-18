Here’s the full Michigan State basketball schedule for the 2020-2021 season

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State basketball announced its full schedule for the shortened 2020-2021 basketball season.

The Spartans have a loaded non-conference schedule that includes games at Duke and Virginia. Then, the 20-game Big Ten slate begins.

LATEST: Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19

Here’s a look at the full schedule: