Here’s the full Michigan State basketball schedule for the 2020-2021 season

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State basketball announced its full schedule for the shortened 2020-2021 basketball season.
The Spartans have a loaded non-conference schedule that includes games at Duke and Virginia. Then, the 20-game Big Ten slate begins.
LATEST: Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19
Here’s a look at the full schedule:
- Nov. 25: vs. Eastern Michigan
- Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame
- Dec. 1: at Duke
- Dec. 4: vs. Western Kentucky
- Dec. 9: at Virginia
- Dec. 13: vs. Oakland
- Dec. 20: at Northwestern
- Dec. 25: vs. Wisconsin
- Dec. 28: at Minnesota
- Jan. 2: at Nebraska
- Jan. 5: vs. Rutgers
- Jan. 8: vs. Purdue
- Jan. 14: at Iowa
- Jan. 17: vs. Indiana
- Jan. 23: vs. Illinois
- Jan. 28: at Rutgers
- Jan. 31: at Ohio State
- Feb. 3: vs. Nebraska
- Feb. 6: at Michigan
- Feb. 9: vs. Penn State
- Feb. 13: vs. Iowa
- Feb. 16: at Purdue
- Feb. 20: at Indiana
- Feb. 25: vs. Ohio State
- Feb. 28: at Maryland
- March 7: vs. Michigan