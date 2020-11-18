40ºF

Sports

Here’s the full Michigan State basketball schedule for the 2020-2021 season

Spartans visit Duke, Virginia before 20-game Big Ten season

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Michigan State Basketball, Michigan State Spartans, Michigan State Basketball Schedule, Big Ten Basketball, Big Ten Basketball Schedule, Basketball, College Basketball, Michigan State Hoops, College Hoops, Sports, East Lansing, Ingham County, Tom Izzo
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State basketball announced its full schedule for the shortened 2020-2021 basketball season.

The Spartans have a loaded non-conference schedule that includes games at Duke and Virginia. Then, the 20-game Big Ten slate begins.

LATEST: Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

  • Nov. 25: vs. Eastern Michigan
  • Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame
  • Dec. 1: at Duke
  • Dec. 4: vs. Western Kentucky
  • Dec. 9: at Virginia
  • Dec. 13: vs. Oakland
  • Dec. 20: at Northwestern
  • Dec. 25: vs. Wisconsin
  • Dec. 28: at Minnesota
  • Jan. 2: at Nebraska
  • Jan. 5: vs. Rutgers
  • Jan. 8: vs. Purdue
  • Jan. 14: at Iowa
  • Jan. 17: vs. Indiana
  • Jan. 23: vs. Illinois
  • Jan. 28: at Rutgers
  • Jan. 31: at Ohio State
  • Feb. 3: vs. Nebraska
  • Feb. 6: at Michigan
  • Feb. 9: vs. Penn State
  • Feb. 13: vs. Iowa
  • Feb. 16: at Purdue
  • Feb. 20: at Indiana
  • Feb. 25: vs. Ohio State
  • Feb. 28: at Maryland
  • March 7: vs. Michigan

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: