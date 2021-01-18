32ºF

Red Wings, Pistons both play afternoon games today: What to know

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons and Precious Achiuwa of the Miami Heat battle for a rebound during the third quarter at American Airlines Arena on January 16, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings will both play afternoon games on Monday as the country observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It’s a normal occurrence for professional sports teams, especially the Pistons, to play an afternoon game on MLK Day.

First up: Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets at 12 p.m.

The Wings are coming off a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, and are 1-1 on the new season so far. Columbus is 0-2. The Wings and Blue Jackets play again on Tuesday.

Puck drops at 12 p.m. on Fox Sports Detroit.

Next up: Pistons vs. Heat at 3 p.m.

The Pistons are coming off a nice win over Miami on Saturday, beating the Heat for their third win of the season. The Heat are off to a slow start after losing in the NBA Finals last season.

The Pistons are currently in last place in the Eastern Conference, with a 3-9 record.

Tip is at 3 p.m. on Fox Sports Detroit.

