AP source: QB Fitzpatrick agrees to sign with Washington

Washington has agreed to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal cannot be official until the new league year starts Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick — or “FitzMagic” — gives Washington more experience at football's most important position after it released Alex Smith. The team now has Fitzpatrick, journeyman-turned-playoff standout Taylor Heinicke and coach Ron Rivera favorite Kyle Allen under contract at quarterback.

Washington also has the 19th pick in the draft and could use one of its first few selections on a QB of the future. Fitzpatrick would be in the mix for the present on what’s expected to be a one-year deal.

Fitzpatrick is joining his ninth different NFL team at age 38 after stints with the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. He started seven and played in nine games last season for Miami, throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Harvard graduate who was a seventh-round pick, 250th overall, in the same 2005 draft where Smith went first, has since appeared in 165 NFL games, all in the regular season. He has 223 touchdowns, 179 interceptions and thrown for 34,977 yards.

