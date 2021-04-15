White Sox LHP Rodón loses perfect game on HBP in 9th

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pumps his fist after striking out Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang (2) to end the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April, 14, 2021, in Chicago.

CHICAGO – Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón has lost his bid for a perfect game when he hit Cleveland's Roberto Pérez in the foot with a pitch with one out in the ninth inning. Rodón still has no-hitter intact. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

