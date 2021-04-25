Red Wings badly outshot in 2-1 OT loss to Stars

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) deflects a shot as Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) watches for a rebound in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Jamie Benn scored 32 seconds into overtime, lifting the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Dallas outshot Detroit by more than three times and had the puck for much of the game, but trailed after Dennis Cholowski scored late in the first period until Mark Pysyk made it 1-all early in the third.

“We just stuck to our game plan and kept playing the right way and figured eventually it was going to pay off,” Benn said.

Benn took advantage of a turnover by Detroit in the extra period, carried the puck into the left circle and lifted a shot over Jonathan Bernier's blocker.

“Benn made a great play" Bernier said. “He was looking pass the whole way, but (Filip Hronek) took that away, so he had to shoot. I got my blocker on it, so I wasn’t sure it went in.”

Anton Khudobin stopped 16 shots for the Stars and Bernier had a career-high 50 saves.

“We’ve lost enough of those games where we dominated," Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “We certainly deserved to win that. It’s crazy that it went to overtime, but give Bernier a lot of credit."

Dallas had a 21-3 edge in shots during the first period and had two power plays without getting called for a penalty and still trailed 1-0.

