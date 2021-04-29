Cloudy icon
Local 4′s 2021 NFL mock draft: QBs galore, but who will the Detroit Lions take at No. 7?

Detroit Lions own No. 7 overall pick

Luan Kamberovski

Tags: 
Detroit Lions
,
Lions
,
Detroit
,
NFL Draft
,
Football
,
NFL
,
2021 NFL Draft
,
Mock Draft
,
2021 NFL Mock Draft
,
NFL Mock Draft
,
National Football League
,
NFL Draft Night
NFL draft prospect quarterbacks, from left to right: Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones. (Getty Images)

The 2021 NFL draft begins Thursday, and beyond the first couple of picks, nobody is sure what to expect.

With so many top-tier quarterback prospects available, the first hour could be full of trade rumors. Or, the teams with those picks will stand pat and take their own chances at the elite QB and wide receiver prospects.

Here’s Local 4′s full first-round mock draft:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence QB, Clemson

The obvious choice, best overall QB prospect since Andrew Luck.

2. New York Jets – Zach Wilson QB, BYU

This is all but official, wouldn’t be the pick I would make here, but the Jets seem to be locked into Wilson.

3. San Francisco 49ers – Trey Lance QB, North Dakota State

