LEADING OFF: Bumgarner back on mound; Bieber-Keuchel matchup

MAD BUMMED

Arizona LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 6.31) starts against Colorado in his first appearance since pitching a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta last Sunday, a game that Major League Baseball does not consider to be a no-hitter. MLB’s eight-man committee on statistical accuracy decided in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits. Bumgarner was pitching in the second game of a doubleheader, a game shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules. RHP Jon Gray (3-1, 2.54 ERA) starts for the Rockies.

ACE DOWN

Corbin Burnes' dominant April has come to a disappointing end, with the Brewers right-hander landing on the injured list Thursday for undisclosed reasons. President of baseball operations David Stearns said the team is following MLB's health and safety protocols, but refused to expand on that, including on a potential timeline for Burnes' return.

Burnes is 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA and has recorded 49 strikeouts and no walks through 29 1/3 innings. He allowed one earned run through his first four starts before giving up five runs — four earned — over five innings in an 8-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Monday.

