Hamilton wins Portuguese GP, extends lead over Verstappen

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain climbs to the podium after winning the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

PORTIMAO – Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton made two typically clinical overtakes to bounce back and win the Portuguese Grand Prix for a 97th career win on Sunday, extending his championship lead over Max Verstappen to eight points in his bid for a record eighth F1 title.

At one point Hamilton slipped to third, but the Mercedes driver slickly moved ahead on Lap 20 of 66 to finish ahead of Red Bull's Verstappen and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

“That was such a tough race, physically and mentally, keeping everything together,” Hamilton said. “Right on my limit. Great race.”

The British driver started from second on the grid behind Bottas, who took a bonus point for the fastest lap. Verstappen thought he set the fastest time — on his final lap — but it was deleted because he went wide of track limits.

“Really? OK. That’s a bit odd," Verstappen said when he was told about the decision during the post-race track interviews.

Hamilton and Verstappen have been in the top two in all three races, with Hamilton winning two of them heading into next Sunday's Spanish GP.

Bottas took pole to deny Hamilton a record-extending 100th, making him the third different pole-sitter so far after Verstappen and Hamilton. He made a clean start to hold off Hamilton and Verstappen but dropped off.

“It was a tricky day today, just didn’t have the pace,” Bottas said.

